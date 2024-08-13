Imagine of wake you up one day and feel older than you should. This is not just an impression, but a scientifically proven phenomenon: the COVID-19 can accelerate biological aging. This viruswhich has turned our lives upside down, leaves traces lasting in our organism, even in those who have never shown obvious symptoms. Let’s find out together as this happens and what we can do to counteract it.

The Mechanism of Accelerated Aging

According to a research published in the Journal of Molecular Sciences and coordinated by the University of Padua, Covid-19 accelerates biological aging through two processes main ones: inflammation and oxidative stress. But what exactly do these terms mean?

Inflammation is our body’s response to infection or damage, but chronic inflammation can damage our tissues. Oxidative stress, Insteadis a process in which free radicals damage cells, accelerating their deterioration. Both of these processes have been observed in patients affected by the Covid–19is symptomatic That asymptomatic.

An example from the research

To make the concept clearer, let’s consider an example taken from the study ofUniversity of PaduaThe researchers analyzed the biological marker of DNA methylation (DnamAge) in 76 healthcare workers infected during the first wave of the pandemic. This marker is considered one of the most reliable indicators for assessing age organic of a person.

The results are surprising: one year after infectionsigns of biological aging were more evident in the cells of the sputum than blood leukocytes and nasal cells. This indicates increased vulnerability of lung tissue, even in those who had mild or no symptoms.

To make this topic even more tangible, let’s think of Marco, a nurse from 35 years oldand Anna, a doctor of 40 years old. Both were infected from the COVID-19but without serious symptoms. However, a year later, Marco noticed a reduction in his breathing capacity and increased fatigue during daily activities. Anna, on the other hand, experienced problems with concentration and memory.

These stories are not an isolated case. In fact, 30% of the sample studied reported persistent symptoms such as difficulty breathing and cognitive problems. These symptoms are a sign of the lasting damage that Covid-19 can cause, accelerating the biological aging process.

Against the COVID-19: The Importance of Prevention and Treatment

What can we do to prevent or at least mitigate these effects? Research suggests that the risk of accelerated aging is greater in men and those with high blood sugar and LDL cholesterol levels. This leads us to an important consideration: maintain a healthy lifestyle And fundamental to protect our bodyespecially in times of pandemic.

Knowledge is power. Now that we know how the Covid–19 can accelerate biological aging, it is our duty to act. Maintain a healthy lifestyleexercise regularly, and monitor your blood sugar and cholesterol levels. And above all, do not underestimate Covid-19, even if you are young and healthy. Your life and future well-being depend on the choices you make Today.

Take care of yourself and your loved ones. Togetherwe can face and overcome even the challenges more difficult.