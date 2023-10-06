Whe who dares not, who does not win. The old gamer wisdom always applies to founders. But who will take on giants like Adidas, L’Oreal or Dunkin’ Donuts? Which newcomer seriously imagines opportunities when he comes around the corner with a pair of running shoes, lipsticks or the hundredth candy store?

Bettina Weiguny Freelance author in the economy of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Surprisingly, such attempts happen again and again – and it is even more astonishing when they are also successful. Newcomers, often from outside the industry, are spreading where no one would have thought there would be a place for them. In the global sports shoe business, the market seems to be saturated with Nike, Adidas, Asics and Puma. Season after season, new models are devised at corporate headquarters and pushed onto the market. Who would have thought that the top dogs would let someone with a different sole technology pass them by?