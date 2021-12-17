Why is Omikron spreading so fast? The new variant of the coronavirus will cause a major wave of infections and hospital admissions. This comes on top of the previous wave of the Delta variant, which in the Netherlands has only just begun to show signs of recovery after new measures such as a mouth cap obligation, home work advice and an evening lockdown.

The coronavirus has gained wings again, and how! At a sample that virologist Menno de Jong of Amsterdam UMC did under positive tests in Amsterdam, the share of the Omikron variant appeared to rise sharply. On Monday, December 6, the Omikron share was 2.5 percent, ten days later already 25 percent. That points to a doubling every two days, so the new variant is probably already dominant in the capital. The rest of the Netherlands is expected to follow soon. In the national sample, RIVM’s germ surveillance, Omikron has only been seen seven times.

Much is still unknown, but science is already formulating the first explanations for the speed with which Omikron is conquering the world. These are snippets of information from limited studies, often not even published or not even available as a preprint. What is going on?

1 The Omikron variant escapes previously built up antibodies.

The Omikron variant has unusually many mutations in the spike protein, the projections on the outside of the virus that play a major role in infection. Omikron has more than thirty spike changes, the Alfa variant had nine, the Delta variant thirteen. Many of those mutations had been seen in other combinations before and had already been associated with immune defenses or increased infectiousness by then. Omikron therefore has more of those assets.

The Omikron variant appears to be significantly less sensitive to antibodies previously built up through vaccination or infection. That’s an indication that the virus can break through existing immunity, even though people are fully vaccinated. But the numbers tested are still small and the results are also very variable: the immune system of one person reacts almost thirty times weaker to Omikron, the other seems to be fine. A booster shot appears to largely restore protection against symptomatic disease by SARS-Cov-2. The first data on that from the United Kingdom show that the effectiveness of vaccination with the third shot increases again to 70 to 75 percent.

In other good news, there is evidence that the T-cell activity of immunized people does not care much for Omikron’s dress-up skills. T cells, in addition to antibodies another important branch of the immune system, clear infected cells and are therefore important to prevent serious disease.

2 The virus variant survives longer in the air.

Omikron may be able to survive longer in aerosols, microscopic tiny exhaled droplets of moisture that remain suspended in the air. That appears from an investigation about what The New York Times wrote at the beginning of this month. The spike proteins of the Omikron variant are extra positively charged due to a changed amino acid composition, so that they automatically envelop themselves in the droplet with a shell of mucin proteins. These are proteins from the mucous fluid of the lungs. That mucin shield may make the virus less sensitive to dehydration. The Delta variant already used this trick, the researchers showed with advanced molecular calculation models, but the Omikron variant is even better at it.

3 Omikron infects human cells much more easily.

Omikron infects human cells twice as fast as the Delta variant, according to cell tests published this week in a preprint (pre-publication). Compared to the original virus, SARS-CoV-2, the infectious capacity itself has increased fourfold.

In addition, Omikron prefers to penetrate less deeply into the lungs. Researchers in Hong Kong reported this week early lab results which showed that the Omikron variant multiplies no less than seventy times as fast as the Delta variant in human cells of the bronchi, the airway branches immediately below the trachea. In the deeper lung cells, which form the alveoli, the Omikron variant multiplies less quickly. It seems that Omikron can infect people more easily this way, the researchers write. And, because the inflammation is not so deep in the lungs, people may get sick less.

4 The pond in which this variant fishes is much larger.

In Delta and other variants, breakthrough infections were relatively rare. But at Omikron, everyone seems susceptible to contamination again, increasing the risk of mass outbreaks (super spreading events) has increased significantly. For example, there was a powerful super spreading event in Norway at the end of November when someone who had returned from South Africa four days earlier was leaving work for a Christmas drink. Of the 117 partygoers in a restaurant in Oslo, at least 81 were infected with the Omikron variant. Most of them had been vaccinated and everyone had previously taken a self-test at the request of the employer. In addition, 53 of 70 visitors to the same restaurant tested positive for Omikron. The Norwegian study also showed that the average incubation time of Omikron was relatively short: people started experiencing (mild) symptoms after just three days.

5 People are spreading Omikron without even knowing it.

It seems that Omikron, much more than previous variants, can infect people without them noticing much. Such silent infections help to allow the epidemic to spread, in part, “under the radar.” Doing self-tests on a large scale can curb that.

How is this going to continue? It is certain that Omikron will overwhelm the Netherlands within a few weeks and may cause most of the corona infections before the turn of the year, with the infection figures rising sharply. It is mainly the speed at which the virus is advancing that worries experts. Even if Omikron causes slightly milder symptoms than previous variants, healthcare may not be able to cope, due to the influx of many new patients in a short time. Then stricter corona measures are needed for that reason alone.

And what can you do yourself, at home, to minimize the risk of infection around Christmas? By then, most elderly people will have had a chance to get a booster shot – but not everyone has yet. In addition, it takes up to two weeks for the booster to have an optimal effect. It will be holidays with few people and many self-tests.

A version of this article also appeared in NRC Handelsblad on December 18, 2021