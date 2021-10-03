There Citroën DS it was a real diva among French cars, with a characteristic and timeless line. It is one of those cars that stand out and have personality. But how could it be today, in the era of restomods and growing market shares for electric cars? Someone on the web has tried to give a modern look to the model of the French brand, now owned by Stellantis.

The Instagram user lars_o_saeltzer has revisited the Citroën DS while keeping the original skeleton of the model intact, but has added details that go well with the retro style. The front and rear wheel covers recall the double chevron, while the front signature is clearly inspired by modern Citroën DS, taking full advantage of the lack of the radiator. The headlights also try to recall the style of the ancestor DS, but even in this case they contain a macro-arrow pattern inside.

The wheelbase seems unchanged compared to the original model, but the front, thanks to the electric, appears shortened. Also note some characteristic details such as the lack of side mirrors (replaced by cameras) the retractable door handles. The tail of the car remains similar, with the same slope. So no aesthetic revolution, as is the case for all those cars that brands are starting to study for, with the aim of an electric reproduction in the future. Renault, in particular, is bringing into play some famous designs from the past. Citroën, through the mouth of its current CEO Vincent Cobée, will not go to fossilize in this direction, feeling free to explore the future of mobility with models that are as ‘new’ or uncompromising as possible. The possibility, therefore, that a new ‘diva’ (under the Citroën brand or, precisely, DS) will arrive is therefore quite remote.