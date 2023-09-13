In recent years, MDMA, also known as ecstasy, has increasingly been associated with therapy and healing and could receive U.S. government approval next year for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. In July, Australia became the first country to make MDMA a prescription drug.

ButLike cannabis and other psychedelics, MDMA is also a recreational drug, and an estimated 20 million people worldwide used it. outside of a clinical and legal setting in 2021. Polls estimate that 7.5 percent of Americans over the age of 12 have used ecstasy.

As MDMA moves toward broader medical approval, some experts predict the drug’s recreational popularity will also increase. As with cannabis, “recreational use of MDMA could benefit from medicalization,” said Russell Newcombe, a drug researcher in Liverpool, England.

Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) is a synthetic psychoactive drug first developed by the German company Merck in 1912. After being resynthesized in the 1970s by Alexander Shulgin, a California psychedelic chemist, MDMA began to gain popularity among therapists who used it with psychotherapy.

By the 1980s, MDMA had become a popular party drug. In 1985, the United States banned it, declaring that MDMA had no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse. Most other countries have also criminalized MDMA.

Despite bans, MDMA is considered to be among the least dangerous illegal drugs. Still, taking it outside of a clinical setting can be risky. It is estimated thatIn 2022, there were 3,211 MDMA-related hospital visits in the US, provide data from the US Government.

Deaths related to MDMA are rarer than those caused by other drugs, such as alcohol or cocaine, said Matthew Johnson, a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Johns Hopkins University in Maryland. No one knows how rare they are because there is no reliable data. In Britain, where about half a million people use MDMA each year, authorities report an average of about 60 MDMA-related deaths annually — most involving other drugs.

“Adulterated drugs are the biggest risk with MDMA,” said Julie Holland, a New York psychiatrist and supporter of MDMA therapy. “As long as it’s illegal, you don’t know what you’re getting.”

Without testing, it is also impossible to determine the potency of MDMA in a pill, which can lead to accidental overdoses. “People have no idea what their purity is,” Newcombe said.

Many of MDMA’s health risks relate to the fact that it is an amphetamine derivative, said Matthew Baggott, chief executive of Tactogen, a company developing MDMA-like molecules for medical use. MDMA raises heart rate and blood pressure. It also makes the body hot, while reducing its ability to release heat.

Because of this, hyperthermia or overheating can occur in settings like clubs, said Matthias Liechti, a professor of clinical pharmacology at Basel University Hospital in Switzerland.

A rarer problem is overhydration. MDMA causes fluid retention, so drinking too much water can cause hyponatremia, or lower-than-normal blood sodium levels. A 2013 study found 25 reports of MDMA-related hyponatremia, more than half of which were fatal.

MDMA is not addictive in the same way as drugs like cocaine, in part because the more frequently a person takes it, “the less good they feel,” Holland said.

MDMA can also cause emotional vulnerability, so users should consider where and with whom they take the drug, Liechti said. “If you’re going to take it, ideally do it with people you know and trust,” she added.

By: RACHEL NUWER

THE NEW YORK TIMES