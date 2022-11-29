After everything that happened in the run-up to the World Cup, Karim Benzema may become available for the France National Team, whose main objective is to defend the title obtained in Russia 2018. This is due to reports and rumors about a very fast progress of your injury during your stay in Spain.
Initially, it was expected that Real Madrid’s star striker would be unavailable for the entire tournament, but the French officials and coach Deschamps did not remove him from the 26-player roster and were left with 25 players to face the tournament. This action began with the rumors about this possible return of the player formed in Lyon.
Initially, the medical report said that the last Ballon d’Or winner should be off the pitch for about three weeks, but the latest information coming from the Spanish capital says that the player responded very well to the treatments and that he could return to train this week.
Since he is still part of the 26-player roster and has not been dropped, technically he is still available to play in the World Cup without issue and could return to Qatar if the French coach so decides. This would be very strange since never in the history of the World Cups has there been a situation similar to the one the French team is going through.
France got off to a very good start to their campaign in Qatar 2022 as they were able to defeat Australia and Denmark virtually seamlessly to clinch a place in the round of 16 with one group game to play.
Les Bleus play against the Tunisian national team tomorrow to complete the group stage, before focusing fully on the round of 16. Didier Deschamps is expected to rotate players with the aim that they arrive in the best way for the one-on-one clash against the team that finishes second in Group C made up of Argentina, Poland, Saudi Arabia and Mexico.
