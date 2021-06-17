“I spoke twelve hours in my life with Maradona, How could I want to kill him?“said Dahiana Gisela Madrid (36), the nurse who took care of Diego Armando Maradona (60) during the day and the first tried to revive him when he died.

The woman declared this Wednesday during six hours before Judge Orlando Díaz and prosecutors Patricio Ferrari and Cosme Iribarren, who are investigating the death of the Gymnastics coach at the house in the private neighborhood of San Andrés where he was interned on November 25.

As he told Clarion Rodolfo Baqué, a lawyer from Madrid, the woman elaborated on Maradona’s day-to-day life and what was happening in that house, which she arrived at on November 11 after being discharged from the Olivos Clinic. “She went that Friday the 13th, bathed him and, according to what the other nurse says, It was the last time Maradona was bathed“said Baqué.

The lawyer also said that the following Monday, “El Diez” kicked the nurse out of the house. “Everything was fine when he sanitized him. On Monday at 8.10 when he entered, he greeted him and he told him ‘What are you doing here? Go away ‘“he added.

Madrid went out and stayed outside the house, but Maradona opened the door and asked him to leave completely. “No, you’re leaving here”, the idol told him, according to the nurse’s statement. “She had to go to the car, on the street,” said Baqué.

The lawyer said that “everyone, even the daughters,” learned about this episode and that they then told him that “I just had to give him the medicines so that Maradona would not self-medicate. “

Madrid also said that when he showed up to work, while Maradona was in the hospital, they didn’t give him “not even an epicrisis“That in Tigre’s house” there were no appliances “and that there was no diet either.” They gave him little sandwiches, “he said.

“The day Maradona fell, she said she had to have a CT scan and they told her no, so that could the press say“Baqué said. When asked who made the comment, the lawyer explained that it was Maxi Pomargo, Diego’s assistant and brother-in-law of Matías Morla, his lawyer.

“During the investigation, all the chats in which they wanted to blame her (for death) and put it in the center, “said Baqué. The chats to which he refers were between the psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and the psychologist” Charly “Díaz. And between Díaz and the neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque.



“Luque tells Díaz: ‘You’re going to ruin a girl who tried to save her life’“said the lawyer. And he added that” between Cosachov and Díaz they gave false information to the press that the nurse lied.

Baqué anticipated that in the next few days he will present a request for dismissal from Madrid.

Like the other six defendants, the Medidom company nurse is charged with “simple homicide with eventual intent“, a crime that provides a penalty of 8 to 25 years in prison.

That criminal figure was chosen by prosecutors after six months of investigation in which they concluded that Maradona’s medical team was not only deficient, but also he knew that the “10” could die and did nothing to prevent it.

In their call for an investigation, the prosecutors attributed both Madrid and the other accused nurse, Ricardo Omar Almirón (38), who declared on Monday, not having assisted Maradona “knowing his delicate situation and knowing that this omission it could cause his death, “having carried out” deficit checks and / or reviews “and having acted” in clear complicity with the criminal purpose of the plan “devised by other defendants.

In his first statement as a witness, Madrid explained that that morning of November 25 never entered Maradona’s room to let him rest because she knew that the psychiatrist and psychologist would come at noon, and she related how she herself led the CPR maneuvers that were unsuccessful.

Prosecutors summoned her again when they discovered that she had written a report for Medidom stating that that morning she had tried to control Maradona and that he had refused.

In that second testimonial, at page 161, Madrid acknowledged that this report was trucho and that he did so at the request of his supervisor, Mariano Ariel Perroni (40), another of the defendants summoned to be investigated for next Friday.

“I made a report at Maradona’s house, after having declared in the prosecution because that is what Mariano, the coordinator, told me. I said that I tried to take his vital signs and he did not let me, but the truth is that that did not happen”, he declared at that time.

Madrid said that that day only at 7.30 he heard him “wandering” and interpreted that it was Diego going to the portable toilet “because of the sound of the chata.”

He also charged at the home-mounted device, noting: “We had no oxygen or medication. So we did mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. We had no elements for unemployment cases“.

This Monday, his partner in nursing tasks, Almirón, complicated the situation of his boss Perroni, of the prepaid Swiss Medical doctor Nancy Edith Forlini (52) and of the psychiatrist Cosachov, by stating that none of these three defendants were He worried about the cardiological situation of the “10”, nor did he provide the background or medical history of the patient.

“He was tachycardic at all times. I reported it on the nursing sheet and WhatsApp group. They gave me no directions“said Almirón, who also assured that there was no necessary equipment in the house for an emergency situation.

After Madrid, the investigation schedule will continue on Friday 18 with Perroni; on Monday June 21 with the doctor Forlini; on Wednesday 23 with the psychologist Carlos Ángel “Charly” Díaz (29); on Friday 25 with the psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov (36); and on Monday the 28th with the neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luciano Luque (39).

