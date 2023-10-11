Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Split

The terrorist organization Hamas killed and abducted Israeli civilians on Sunday. Experts explain how the attack from Gaza succeeded.

Tel Aviv – The deadly fighting between the Israeli government and the radical Islamic Hamas continues to escalate. After a new wave of violence broke out in Israel and Gaza on Saturday due to major attacks by Hamas, the world is watching in horror at the innocent lives that are being taken on both sides and are at stake. Many are asking themselves: How was Hamas able to cross the border fence with Israel and carry out its attacks over the weekend when the Israeli military is actually considered to be extremely well trained? Experts provide an overview.

New escalation since the weekend: How was Hamas able to take Israel’s military by surprise?

According to political scientist and security expert Carlo Masala, the fact that Hamas militants in Gaza were able to cross the border with Israel is in no way due to a failure of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). “The reason the IDF didn’t deliver was because they weren’t there. “It was a political decision that the IDF was not there, but in the West Bank,” Masala said in an interview with the online portal ntv. “You can’t speak of a poor performance by the armed forces.”

Why the Israeli military was not sufficiently represented at the border to prevent an attack initially appears to many to be a major mistake on the part of the government. “Apparently much of the West Bank was busy protecting settlers as they conducted religious services from Palestinians. “It’s crazy how thinly manned the border with Gaza must have been,” an Israeli reservist told the newspaper taz. Israel also officially acknowledged that it was surprised by an attack that coincided with the Jewish Sabbath and a religious holiday.

Hamas planned a major attack on Israel for years using careful deception

The surprise effect of Hamas must be viewed in a larger context than just the temporal superiority due to a Jewish holiday. Over the past few years, Hamas has created a huge cover under which to plan its major attack. In Israel, meanwhile, people remained convinced that the terrorist organization was still too weak to pose a challenge to the army.

This photo taken on October 9, 2023 shows Israeli tanks on the Israel-Gaza border. © Ilan Assayag/JINI/IMAGO

“Hamas has given Israel the impression that it is not prepared for a fight,” a source close to Hamas told Reuters. “Hamas has used unprecedented intelligence tactics in recent months to mislead Israel by giving the public the impression that it is unwilling to engage in combat or confrontation with Israel, while prepared for this massive operation.” Over the weekend, militants stormed several Israeli cities, killing more than 700 Israelis and kidnapping civilians into Gaza, according to official figures.

Escalation between Hamas and Israel: Insider also points to years of political mistakes

In theory, the question of how Hamas was able to become so powerful over the years, not just in the short term, but also in the long term, could probably go on forever. “I cannot ignore how much power our politicians have had over the situation over the last 15 years and how their policies helped Hamas grow. That there were indeed chances and opportunities to seek dialogue with more sensible voices in Palestinian society,” the Israeli reservist from Tel Aviv told the taz further. In his opinion, such a development, in which innocent people die on both sides, could have been prevented.

Meanwhile, the bitter fighting between Israel and Hamas continues – and the death toll has continued to rise since the war broke out on Saturday: The Israeli army spoke of 1,200 Israelis killed on Wednesday, and Hamas said more than a thousand people were killed reported in the Gaza Strip. According to the UN, more than 260,000 people are on the run in the Palestinian territory. (nz)