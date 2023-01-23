With the advent of the series The Last of Us interest in Cordyceps mushrooms has resurfaced. Since in the universe of the series and the video game this fungus is responsible for the infection that ended civilization. What may surprise some is that this is a fungus that exists in real life.

There is nothing to be scared of yet, as it cannot infect humans. However, here we will tell you what it does with some insects in order to propagate and continue living. So you’ll know why it inspired something so terrifying.

What is the fungus that causes the infection in The Last of Us?

The fungus responsible for all the disaster seen in The Last of Us is Cordyceps Unilateralis or Ophiocordyceps Unilateralis.. This is a fungus that usually occurs in the forests of Brazil, Thailand, Australia, South Carolina, Florida and Japan.

Its life cycle is totally dependent on infecting insects to spread its spores and continue to grow.. There are different species of this one, but the one that is heard the most is the one that attacks ants. In fact, it is very common to see references to ‘zombie ants’ when talking about him.

Like its counterpart in The Last of UsCordyceps Unilateralis takes control of its host’s mind. Fortunately it doesn’t make it as violent as a clicker, but its behavior changes radically. Besides that he makes alterations to his body to facilitate his ‘mission’.

The infected ant climbs to an optimal height for the fungus to start releasing its spores. Once there, the insect’s jaw clamps onto a leaf or branch with incredible force. Because it can’t eat or move, the ant dies there, but that’s not the end of its usefulness to the fungus.

Over time the fungus begins to grow outside of the ant’s body. From its head, a kind of rod emerges from where the spores come out. Any other ants that pass through will be infected, starting the whole process all over again. as in The Last of Usentire populations of insects have been known to succumb to the fungus.

What is the function of Cordyceps in nature?

While Cordyceps’s methods sound scary, biologists regard it as a mediator of the natural world. A kind of person responsible for maintaining the balance in the forests. Since the largest insect populations are the most likely to fall victim to this parasitic fungus.

There are more than 600 species of Cordyceps in the world and each one has perfected its way of controlling different hosts. There are species that specifically attack spiders, others grasshoppers and butterflies, etc. If any of these insects start to have larger colonies than the rest, they are likely to receive an unexpected dose of spores.. Let’s hope he never makes the jump to humans like he does in The Last of Us.

Perhaps the best known example is that of ants because they resemble a society. Unlike other insects, these little workers spend their time working together, so the chance of spreading is greatly increased.

It should be noted that ants have their own defenses against Cordyceps. Because if they detect that one is infected, they immediately take it far away from the colony. So when it dies, the spores of the fungus won’t have it as easy to infect others. Not to mention, they are constantly cleaning each other to remove spores.

Of course The Last of Us took a few liberties in adapting this fungus to infect humans. However, both in the series and in the game we can see several similarities. Like the fact that the bodies make the fungus grow to release more spores. Now that you know this information, does this fungus scare you more or less?

