Mexico.- Would you like to travel outside of Earth, but you are not from a space agency? Today DEBATE will give you a little insight into what the experience would be like. Next you will know what the Mexican state of Sonora and the Sea of ​​Cortez look like from the International Space Station (ISS).

The video that you will see later was uploaded to TikTok by the account ‘@red93.3fm’, who in turn took the recording apparently from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Roscosmos or some other special agency.

A close up of the camera shows with a little more detail the surface of the entity located in the north of Mexicowith dimensions that no one could imagine if they did not first visit the ISS and see planet Earth from there.

History of the ISS

The International Space Station (ISS) is an orbiting laboratory around the Earth, in which scientific and technological research is carried out. It was built by an international collaboration between five space agencies: NASA (United States), Roscosmos (Russia), JAXA (Japan), ESA (Europe) and CSA (Canada).

The ISS is one of humanity’s greatest technological achievements and is considered an important step towards the development of space exploration.

The ISS began to be built in 1998 and was put into orbit in the year 2000. Since then, it has been inhabited by astronauts of different nationalities, who have carried out research missions in areas such as biology, chemistry, physics, medicine and technology.

It has been a key location for the development of advanced technologies such as microgravity manufacturing and the use of robots in space.

The ISS is a huge structure, with a length of 108 meters and a diameter of 4 meters. It is as big as a football field and weighs more than 400 tons.

It is made up of several sections, including laboratory pods, life pods, propulsion systems, and a communications link tower.

The station is equipped with a number of life support systems, such as air and water supply systems, waste disposal systems, and climate control systems.

The ISS is an important location for scientific research, as the conditions in orbit around the Earth are unique. Scientists can study how materials and living organisms react in a microgravity environment, which is not possible on Earth.

This has led to advances in areas such as medicine and biotechnology. In addition, the ISS is a privileged observation point to study the Earth and the universe, since astronauts can take high-resolution images of the Earth’s surface and observe space from a unique perspective.