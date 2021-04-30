ofBerkan Cakir shut down

A Lidl advertising clip in which employees are portrayed as superheroes is very well received by many of the discounter’s customers. Others, however, consider the advertising to be whitewash.

Heilbronn – The numerous supermarket employees in Germany have been described as the “silent heroes in the crisis”. Since the coronavirus hit Germany and public life has almost come to a standstill, it has been the supermarkets, among others, that are considered “systemically relevant” in the pandemic and have continued to open their doors. Because the employees in particular are exposed to an increased risk of infection in view of the large number of customers, they are celebrated as “Corona heroes” – alongside doctors and nurses. As reported by BW24 * Lidl has now released a much-acclaimed superhero clip.

The Coronavirus in Baden-Württemberg (BW24 * reported) also has positive sides for supermarkets like Lidl, Kaufland and Aldi – they have increased their sales significantly.