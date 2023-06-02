The dinner banquet for the wedding of the newlyweds in the Husseiniya Palace is the last paragraph of the royal wedding.

In general, a formal wedding banquet combines the formality and diplomacy of a formal banquet with the joyful celebration and traditions of a wedding ceremony..

The banquet comes after the main reception, which was attended by more than 1,700 personalities, including members of the royal family, heads of Arab and foreign countries, and senior officials..

New look

The newlyweds, during the salutations to the guests, appeared as they entered the banquet hall, dressed differently from the previous one with which the ceremony began..

Where Prince Hussein appeared in a suit inspired by the first suit he wore, “which is a copy of the suit that his father, King Abdullah, wore at his wedding,” but with some minor differences..

Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein also appeared in a white dress embroidered with flowers and long gloves, wearing a striking diamond crown..

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania also appeared in beautiful and different looks from the ones they wore at the beginning of the wedding.

Fireworks decorate the sky of Jordan

The sky of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan was decorated with fireworks, and its streets and neighborhoods were decorated in celebration of the royal wedding taking place in the capital, Amman, for the Crown Prince of Princess Ragwa Al-Hussein..

And the Sky News Arabia camera monitored some of these fireworks, which come in conjunction with the start of preparations for entering the dinner banquet..

After the end of the royal dinner, the ceremonies and events of the distinguished royal wedding, which received Arab and international attention and were reported by various media around the world, have ended.