figures on the phenomenon

The American newspaper “USA Today” says that the phenomenon of nail biting is very common. About 30 percent of Americans, for example, practice it, according to the “UCLA Health” system, which collects information from hospitals and health facilities in the country.

She adds that the phenomenon is more common in children by up to 50 percent.

Ramifications

This phenomenon could be evidence of a psychological problem that needs to be addressed, and may have negative repercussions.

Experts: Nail biting leads to cosmetic problems, such as infections that spread from the mouth to the fingers, as well as infections that appear red on the sides of the nails.

Experts add that it may extend to damage to the teeth during biting due to misalignment.

Why do people bite their nails?

Nail biting is not a matter of concern, especially for children, as parents assume that, but experts believe that the reasons are related to curiosity, habit, or boredom.

As for adults, it may relate more to anxiety, in addition to the habit that develops from watching someone else do it.

Experts believe that the main reasons behind its popularity among adults are anxiety and boredom.

Get rid of the habit