Meteors are rocks that cross the atmosphere of our planet to fall into the LandIt is estimated that around 17,000 of these fireballs impact the ground each year, however finding one is very rare because they usually have dimensions similar to a grain of rice or the size of a car.

Meteorites are classified into three families that according to their composition can be considered; metallic, stony and metallic-stony.

In this sense, we can point out that stony meteorites are the most common on Earth, because their composition is almost entirely rocky material, mainly minerals and silicate.

Stony meteorites are also the most difficult to distinguish, as they are often mistaken for ordinary rocks due to their very similar exterior.

However, meteorites are very different in their interior to the rocks of the earth, because these, based on their characteristics, are usually classified as chondrite and achondrite meteorites.

On the one hand, chondrite meteorites are rocks that have not undergone a melting process and inside them house some of the oldest minerals in the solar system, since these rocky bodies usually form a structure of spheres of different minerals inside.

Stony Meteortian Achondrites/ Catawiki

On the other hand, achondrites are stony meteorites that have melted and do not have chondrules, and their interior structure is more uniform.