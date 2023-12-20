Former US President Donald Trump, favorite to run for the Republican Party in the 2024 elections, suffered an important setback this Tuesday (19), when his candidacy was disqualified in the party's primaries in the state of Colorado, scheduled for the beginning March of next year.

The state court's tight decision, by four votes to three, unprecedented in the history of the United States, was motivated by the alleged involvement of the then American president in the invasion of the Capitol, which took place on January 6, 2021, when a crowd of supporters entered the headquarters of the federal Legislature.

“President Trump incited and encouraged the use of violence and illegal actions to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power,” the judges concluded in the 134-page opinion, considering that the former president acted to prevent the transition of office to Democrat Joe Biden.

The justices relied on section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which prohibits people who participated in an insurrection from holding elected office.

As a result, Trump's name should not appear as an option for voters on the ballot in the state of Colorado to officially become the Republican Party's candidate for president in the November elections, when he would probably face the current American president.

However, according to a campaign statement released after the decision was announced, the former president would appeal to the US Supreme Court, with a conservative majority, where three judges appointed during his administration serve, which could change the course of the ineligibility trial for the president. state court.

The postgraduate coordinator in International Law and Human Rights at the Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná (PUCPR), Rudá Ryuiti Baptista, explains that this is an unprecedented decision in the country's legal context and the fact that Trump appeals automatically causes the trial to be suspended in the second instance, which should not affect his campaign for 2024.

“It is a judgment that can still be appealed, the former president has until January to appeal, the state decision itself allows the suspension of what was voted on. I believe that this process will not affect your campaign, not even in Colorado”, says Baptista.

According to the expert, the analysis of the case in the Supreme Court must occur quickly, in order to avoid setbacks in next year's election day and, even if the appeal is eventually dismissed, “this may not affect the fact that he wins the elections, as it is a state of little repercussion”.

Despite this, Baptista does not rule out the chances of a legal escalation of the decision, if the appeal is denied. “Of course, if the Supreme Court decision is maintained, other states with repressed demands and processes of the same size could be influenced by the judgment, bringing to light a much worse scenario, but I don’t see it happening like that”, he projects.

“In the USA, the legal system works based on precedents, it is even stronger than in Brazil, so a very specific accusation like this goes beyond just a purely legal thought, ideology is also present. Knowing that the Supreme Court has a conservative majority, it is difficult to imagine the continuation of this decision in the last instance, it is difficult to sew up a defeat for the former president. As this is the first time that a statement of this size has been passed in a state, there is still not enough force to influence the federal court”, analyzes the expert.

Baptista highlights that, despite the novelty of the legal reasoning used by the state court, Trump's defense used two consistent lines of argument, which should contribute to the reversal of the judgment.

“Firstly, the former president has not yet been sentenced in the Capitol process, so there is no final judgment on the matter. Another issue is that the criminal type of this action is not the same as that defended in the grounds of ineligibility. Therefore, even if convicted by the crime in criminal action, the Colorado decision presents another classification”, he explains.

The expert considers that, even with the low possibility of the Supreme Court maintaining the position of the Colorado Justice, there is support for the use of the 14th amendment in the decision.

“Legally speaking, it seems to me to be a good decision, it is viable, because the letter of the law does not expressly state the position, but generically mentions an elected position, it is comprehensive, it uses in a generic way positions that may be subject to ineligibility, with this you can encompass even the lowest position”, he details.

For Baptista, the possible reversal of the trial in federal court could also have one of the effects of boosting Trump's campaign.

“He is a media candidate, who likes the spotlight, whether on the good or bad side. It seems to me that the more he is mediatized with the accusations, the more he gains visibility and becomes stronger. This most recent case is even used as propaganda by him, accusing the courts of political persecution. Because it was a close vote in the state court, he still manages to take the decision and turn it into electoral marketing”, he states.

With the appeal filed at the Supreme Court, the state decision will be suspended until January 4th. The former president of the United States currently faces other cases in American justice, ranging from accusations of attempted electoral fraud to espionage.