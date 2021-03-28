It was the first time that Calixto Velasco had seen bombers. Suddenly he was in the middle of the fighting between the Venezuelan military and a Colombian group in Venezuela. Haunted by fear, he sought refuge in Colombia, a country that for decades saw its citizens depart due to violence.

“Many people who have been there for years say they have never seen that,” the 37-year-old blacksmith told AFP. He fled from the Venezuelan municipality of Paez, in the state of Apure (east), where the clashes the last weekend. He is accompanied by his wife and children, 6 and 12 years old.

Venezuelan soldiers, he says, “took away many working people” in the middle of an offensive against alleged Colombian rebels.

“And as the bomber planes went round and round (…), then we decided to come here,” says the man who crossed in canoe the bordering river of Arauca.

Thousands of people in tents

Almost 4,000 people they arrived in the border municipality of Arauquita (northeast), the majority Venezuelans, between last Sunday and Thursday, according to the Ombudsman.

Venezuelan migrants, in a makeshift camp in the city of Arauquita, in Colombia, near the border between the two countries. Photo: AFP

Children, the elderly, pregnant women and young people sleep huddled in makeshift tents in parks or squares in the midst of the rise of coronavirus infections.

Punished by more than half a century of armed conflict, Colombian people are amazed at the arrival of people displaced by violence.

Although he appreciates the reception, Velasco asks for guarantees to return to Venezuela because he fears his uninhabited home will be ransacked.

At his side, other displaced people are looking for information on relatives detained in the offensive.

“They took my father away. His name is José Rico, he is an innocent person, a peasant from the community who has nothing to do with the war (…) We want them to help us get him out of wherever they have him” her daughter Diana Rico cries out in despair.

Colombian military patrols a street in Arauquita, Colombia, this Friday. Photo: REUTERS

Fighting on the border

On the other side of the border the fighting continues and the inhabitants continue to escape, according to official Colombian sources consulted by AFP this Friday.

According to President Nicolás Maduro, the clashes correspond to an offensive by his troops against a Colombian “irregular group.”

“Last night they tried to attack a border post and several terrorists were neutralized,” Remigio Ceballos, operational commander of the Venezuelan Armed Forces, wrote on Twitter on Thursday. At this time “search and attack operations continue!”, He added.

Until Sunday of last week, the latest balance available, the clashes left at least three dead, 14 wounded and 32 captured.

Groups of Venezuelans cross the Arauca River, which separates their country from Colombia, to take refuge in the city of Arauquita. Photo: AP

For the representative of the Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó in Colombia, Tomás Guanipa, the violence is the consequence of an attack ordered by Maduro against a wing of guerrillas that departed from the peace agreement signed with the FARC in 2016 and that is the enemy of another faction. supposedly supported by Chavismo.

Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano agrees with that version, according to an audio sent to AFP.

“The fundamental thing is that the Venezuelan regime has to make a decision to combat all those organizations such as the ELN (National Liberation Army), the FARC dissidents (…) that have a presence in those areas and carry out drug trafficking activities. “, he assured.

Bogotá accuses Maduro of protecting these armed groups in its territory. Caracas denies the accusations and blames Colombia for the violence for leaving the border.

Colombia disarmed the bulk of the oldest guerrilla in America with the signing of a historic peace agreement in 2016. Some guerrillas rejected the pact and reorganized into different groups known as FARC dissidents.

Almost 4,000 Venezuelans crossed the border from Venezuela to Colombia in the last week, to flee violence between armed groups. Photo: AP

Dissident FARC groups

Without a unified command and today in apparent conflict with each other, the dissidents number about 2,500 militants and feed mainly on drug trafficking and the illegal exploitation of gold and other minerals, according to military intelligence.

The Foreign Ministry of Venezuela denounced that the armed groups were using the population as “human shields” and promised a “forceful reaction” against the entry of any organization, “regular or irregular.”

To “support the humanitarian operation” in the border camps, Bogotá sent about 1,200 troops to the border area.

“This is the first time that this situation of forced displacement due to violence in the Venezuelan state has occurred,” at least “to that extent,” declared Joel Llanes, in charge of ensuring human rights in Arauquita.

Change of era

Since 1970, poverty and the armed conflict pushed hundreds of thousands of Colombians to emigrate to Venezuela, then it was one of the most prosperous territories in South America.

Today Colombia receives more than 1.7 million migrants who fled the economic and political crisis in the former oil nation.

Despite sharing a 2,200-kilometer porous border, Colombia and Venezuela broke diplomatic ties in 2019 when Bogotá recognized Guaidó as interim president.

Maduro, however, maintains control of the country with the support of the armed forces.

Source: AFP

CB