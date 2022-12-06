San Luis Potosi, San Luis Potosi. – The lower temperatures on average that are registered in San Luis Potosí, go from eleven degrees in summer to three in winterhowever, there was once the cold penetrated in the inhabitants of the potosino state, being Moctezuma the town that suffered minus 13 degrees Celsius.

The winter of 1951 in San Luis Potosí will be remembered as the coldest, being the early Monday morning, January 15, when the weather froze everything in its path. The coldest region found in the central/northern entity of Mexico is the Altiplano area, with Santo Domingo being the one that suffers the most from the cold.

But in that year, the 6.1 degrees Celsius that Santo Domingo recorded in other times, were not compared to the minimum temperature that filled the automobiles with a thick white layer, for the snow that fell in that day.

January 2023, the forecasts expect an average of 19 degrees as maximum temperature, with a minimum of eight degrees, so they are not compared with the colder than more than 70 years ago.

The tutiempo.net page determines that the average temperature in the entity is 17.6 degrees Celsius, while the maximum reaches 27.4 degrees and the minimum is 9.8 grades, with a humidity of 50.9 percent (%) and average precipitation per year of 164.08 millimeters.

The measurements were achieved after the analysis of eight thousand 685 temperature measurements within the San Luis Potosí territory and the average speed of 7.9 kilometers per hour was given with eight thousand 684 measurements.

to remember when it was the last time snow fellwe would go back 25 years, the night of December 12 and early morning of December 13, 1997 when in the San Luis Potosí territory, the weather conditions were given to live a white December.

Even when nature gives us hope of another winter with snow, since that December in the entity only frosts and icy water falls have occurred, but one snowfall in form, only that 1997.

Do you know someone who lived at that time and remembers what it was like? Tell us about the experience he lived.