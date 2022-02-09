Morelia, Michoacán.- During the afternoon of this Tuesday a strong hailstorm was recorded in MoreliaMichoacán, derived from cold front number 28 in the country.

It was during the course of today’s afternoon that users of social networks shared through their personal accounts the result of the hailstorm that remained on the streets of the Morelia and Tarímbaro neighborhoods.

In the images you can see the white color of the ice that remained on sidewalks, gardens and houses of the population.

Some funny photographs also emerged from the climatic phenomenon, as is the case of some figures of “snowmen” with beer cans.

The National Metereological Service (SMN) reports that temperatures below 0 degrees Celsius are expected for tomorrow, Wednesday, in 17 entities of the country, in addition to morning frosts in most of the territory.

The Mexican Republic is affected by frontal system number 28, the mass of cold air associated with the front, and the influx of moisture from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico.

For this reason, a very strong to intense event from the North is expected on the southern coast of Veracruz, the Isthmus and the Gulf of Tehuantepec, in addition to the Yucatan Peninsula. On the other hand, the polar trough extended over the northeast will cause gusts of wind of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour (km/h) in the north of Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Minimum temperatures are forecast for:

-10 to -5 degrees in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango.

–5 to 0 degrees in the mountains of Aguascalientes, Mexico City, Coahuila, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, north and northeast of Jalisco, Michoacán, Nuevo León, Puebla, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Sonora, Tlaxcala and Zacatecas.

–From 0 to 5 degrees in high areas of Baja California, Chiapas, Sinaloa, Morelos, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Tamaulipas and Veracruz.

Likewise, morning frosts are expected in Aguascalientes, Baja California, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Mexico City, Durango, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Morelos, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa , Sonora, Tamaulipas, Tlaxcala, Veracruz and Zacatecas, as well as fog banks in areas of the northeast, east, center, south and southeast of the national territory.

Therefore, the population is recommended to avoid prolonged exposure to the cold environment, sudden changes in temperature, dress in warm clothing and pay special attention to children, the elderly and the sick, as well as follow the indications of Civil Protection of your locality.