Carbon Dioxide fire suppression systems are designed to be utilized as Total Flood or Local Application systems, being lethal to humans they should only be utilized in uninhabited enclosures. They come equipped with pneumatic timer, alarm and an odorizer which releases a winter evergreen scent when activated.

CO2 storage systems use large tanks versus individual cylinders and release CO2 through pipework to special nozzles, providing fast acting solutions with minimal cleanup required.

How CO2 Fire Suppression Works

Carbon Dioxide systems use a non-corrosive gas that leaves no residue behind, removing the need for cleanup and shortening downtime. CO2 can effectively lower metal and plastic temperatures which makes it ideal for use in computer data centers (also referred to as “server farms”).

CO2 fire suppression systems offer several distinct advantages over their water counterparts in that they don’t cause equipment damage. Where sprinklers may lead to expensive water damage to electrical systems or sensitive materials, CO2 systems do not wreak such havoc.

CO2 fire suppression provides another critical benefit: it removes oxygen needed for combustion. As CO2 fills the room and displaces any extraneous oxygen sources, fire can no longer grow and spread further. Furthermore, many systems come equipped with predischarge alarms and pneumatic odorizers that release winter evergreen scents to alert people when operating the system.

Why CO2 Suppression is Better Than Other Fire Suppression Options

Carbon dioxide systems can be hazardous when not installed and maintained correctly. CO2 fire suppression systems can displace oxygen from a room, and cause suffocation among personnel if used in unoccupied spaces. All CO2 systems must meet NFPA 12 standards which stipulate full discharge tests as well as evacuation plans in case of fire emergencies.

CO2 fire suppression systems differ from individual extinguishers by being fixed systems that activate automatically when they detect smoke or fire, using a pneumatic timer with 30-60 second release intervals that gives people time to evacuate safely before CO2 is released by the system. Furthermore, it doesn’t damage equipment like water and foam would, making this form of protection particularly popular with computer data centers and “server farms”.

What are the Benefits of CO2 Fire Suppression?

CO2 fire suppression is an environmentally-friendly solution that leaves no trace of damage and residue behind, unlike traditional water-based systems. CO2’s anti-fire properties address all three points of the triangle of fire by cooling, depriving oxygen supply to fuel sources so they no longer combust.

NFPA 12 mandates that proper warning signs be posted in and around spaces with CO2 fire suppression systems installed, warning of the potential presence of harmful levels of carbon monoxide that could prove deadly or poisonous when activated by these systems. Specifically, such signs should feature the image of an one-lunged man as well as information stating that air within these spaces could become poisonous or fatal when activated by this system.

CO2 fire systems typically include life safety devices like time delays and sirens to alert employees about any imminent release of CO2. Too much CO2 exposure can lead to asphyxiation; thus these warnings are essential in maintaining employee wellbeing.

How Does CO2 Fire Suppression Work?

Carbon Dioxide fire suppression systems work by discharging CO2 into the protected space in an orderly and controlled manner, leaving no odorous, electrically nonconductive residue behind – meaning you can quickly return to work without downtime or cleanup costs.

These systems are often utilized in industrial settings where sprinkler water would damage equipment, or where foam from extinguishers could potentially harm equipment or disrupt workflow. Furthermore, these systems may be useful where flooding of the area would not be safe, such as with industrial turbines or power generation facilities.

These systems use banks of high-pressure CO2 cylinders to quickly fill an enclosure with carbon dioxide to quickly displace oxygen and suffocate any fire, often configured for local application or total flooding of an area. They typically adhere to NFPA 12 standards including testing requirements as well as evacuation plans for personnel.

