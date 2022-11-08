Recently, a group of scientists released the finding of the discovery of a black hole which is only a few 1,600 light years from planet Earthwhich now makes it the closest phenomenon of this nature to the world in which humanity inhabits.

According to astronomers, this dormant black hole is approximately 10 times bigger than the Sunand is located around 1,600 light years away, specifically in the constellation Ophiuchus.

The foregoing, as reported by the astrophysicist of the Astrophysics Center | Harvard & Smithsonian and the Max Planck Institute for AstronomyKareem El-Badry, makes it position three times closer to Earth than the x-ray binary in the constellation Monoceros, which held the record for being closest to Earth mass.

“Take the Solar System, put a black hole where the Sun is and the Sun where the Earth is, and you will get this system,” said the scientist, who is also, in turn, the main author of the article that accounts for the recent discovery.

It was through observing the motion of its companion star, which orbits the black hole at the same distance that the Earth orbits the Sun, that the binary system named Gaia BH1 was identified by those skilled in the art.

“Although it was confirmed that many systems like this were detected, almost all of these discoveries have subsequently been refuted,” El-Badry said in the text.

Likewise, the astrophysicist emphasized that this finding represents the first unmistakable detection of a star similar to the Sun located in a wide orbit of a stellar-mass black hole in this Milky Way.

As pointed out by the researcher at the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian and the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy, the observations that were made “confirmed beyond reasonable doubt that the binary contains a normal star and at least one dormant black hole“.