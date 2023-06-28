This Tuesday, information circulated about the elimination of the flight ban of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the United States over Venezuela. This measure was taken in 2019 by the Donald Trump administration. However, there are several considerations in this regard.

what is known as Notice To Airmen (NOTAM) C0013/19, eliminates this restriction, but it does not mean that flights between the United States and Venezuela are resumed, but it could be the step for future connectivity.

EL TIEMPO consulted aeronautical authorities in Venezuela, who explained that they were already aware of the information but were unaware of the implementation of the processes. “We await clarification and instructions from our aeronautical authority,” the source commented.

Specialized aviation portals indicated that at the moment there was no communication from the FAA, so we had to wait for notifications because it could only be about allowing aircraft to fly over. So we have to wait if permission is going to be given for the landing of US flights.

It would then be a matter of giving US civilian operators access to use Venezuelan airspace to divert in the event of any eventuality.

Another of the scenarios that is being handled is that the Venezuelan state-owned company Conviasa is allowed to fly to the US, specifically to Miami, however this would be quite uphill knowing that the company is sanctioned by the Americans.

Rodolfo Ruíz, an aeronautical lawyer, considers that “for the moment” it can only be concluded that “the technical stopovers of North American aircraft return to Venezuela.”

There are those who consider that the lifting of the restriction -which was self-imposed by the United States- is a political maneuver rather than a commercial one. Álex Saab is being held on US soil, accused of being a front man for Nicolás Maduro, while in Caracas there are at least four Americans imprisoned. If there is an exchange, lifting the restriction would facilitate the process.

