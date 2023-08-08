Moscow reiterated on Monday its conditions for negotiating with Ukraine and put an end to the conflict by stating that only kyiv’s capitulation would end the Russian offensive.

In a statement, the spokeswoman for Russian diplomacy, Maria Zajárova, stated that Moscow “has been and continues to be open to a diplomatic solution” to the conflict and to “respond to really serious proposals.”

But he assured that Moscow is convinced “that a truly comprehensive, sustainable and fair agreement it is possible only if the kyiv regime ends hostilities and terrorist attacks, and their Western backers stop supplying the Armed Forces of Ukraine with weapons.”

Zajárova insisted that the resolution of the conflict goes through the confirmation of the non-aligned and non-nuclear status of Ukraine and the recognition “of the new reality on the ground”, referring to Moscow’s annexation of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

But although the spokeswoman mentioned the willingness to seek a diplomatic way out, The statements once again distance the possibilities of dialogue with kyiv, which has been emphatic for months that it will not give in to Russian conditions. nor will it accept a peace proposal that implies giving up part of its territory.

“Ukraine does not accept any proposal that implies a loss of its territories or a freezing of positions that allows Russian troops to remain in the east of the country,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said a couple of months ago.

The position expressed by Zajárova, in addition, differs from the tone of the vice president of the Russian Security Council, Dmitri Medvedev, who asserted this weekend that Moscow does not need peace talks with Ukraine until she asks for it on her knees. “We don’t need any dialogue. The enemy must come crawling on its knees, begging for mercy,” he asserted.

What happened at the meeting in Saudi Arabia?

The truth is The statements come just two days after a meeting in Saudi Arabia to discuss the war in Ukraine. and the need to restore a “just peace” according to the kyiv formula. The meeting took place in the port city of Jeddah, on the Red Sea, and was attended by some 40 delegations, including Ukraine, but not Russia, which was not invited.

The meeting was held behind closed doors and with the condition of total discretion regarding the content, as was the case with the previous one in Copenhagen. But the meeting is expected to eventually pave the way for a meeting of leaders that kyiv aspires to organize this autumn around the Peace Formula of President Volodimir Zelensky.

Zelensky and Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman. Photo: Bandar AL-JALOUD / SAUDI ROYAL PALACE / AFP

This formula contains ten points, including the withdrawal of Russian troops to the borders of 1991, which would include the annexed Crimean peninsula, as well as the release of all prisoners of war and considerable reparations, something that Russia sees as inadmissible for dialogue.

Regarding the meeting, Russia affirmed on Monday that without its participation the meetings on the war in Ukraine lack “added value”.

“Without the participation of Russia and without taking into account its interests, no meeting on the Ukraine crisis has the slightest added value,” he said.

We don’t need any dialogue. The enemy must come crawling on his knees

Kiev, for its part, said that during the meeting on Saturday “different points of view were expressed” on the key principles of the Ukrainian peace formula, but that there was “a coincidence” regarding “the inviolability of territorial integrity”.

In the ground, Russian troops continued on Monday their attempts to regain the initiative in some sectors of the front in eastern Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry reported that in the last three days its troops managed to advance 3 kilometers on the Kupiansk front, in the northwest.

On the ground, both sides continue their attacks.

In the south, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continued to punish Russian positions and their supply routes, mainly in the south of the Kherson region, where the Crimean peninsula begins, annexed by Russia in 2014.

According to experts from the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the attacks on the bridges are part of a “Ukrainian blockade campaign aimed at preparing the ground for future counteroffensives.”

The Ukrainian security services (SBU) also reported the capture of a woman accused of having helped Russia prepare an attack on President Volodymyr Zelensky on a visit to southern Ukraine.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME