The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, asked Israel and Hamas this Thursday to abide by the UN Security Council resolution passed on Wednesday, calling for humanitarian pauses in the fighting in Gaza.

“Both sides must give immediate effect to the resolution, but there must also be a ceasefire for humanitarian and human rights reasons, an end to the fighting to be able to bring urgently needed aid,” Türk said.

For the first time since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out, The Security Council agreed on Wednesday to call for “humanitarian pauses” in the Gaza Strip with a resolution proposed by Malta and adopted with 12 votes in favor and the abstentions of three of the five permanent members: the United States, Russia and the United Kingdom.

The text “urges for broad and urgent humanitarian pauses and corridors for a sufficient number of days” to allow aid to arrive. humanitarian aid to Gaza civilians and calls for the immediate and unconditional release of the hostages taken by Hamas, although it does not include an explicit condemnation of the Palestinian Islamist group’s attacks against Israel.

(Also read: Israel asks for ‘respect’ from Colombia and Latin American countries critical of the war in Gaza)

This is the first resolution approved by this 15-member forum on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since 2016. In October, in fact, it rejected four projects in the space of two weeks due to the veto of some of its permanent members. And given the paralysis of the Council, the General Assembly approved by a large majority on October 27 a non-binding text that called for an “immediate humanitarian truce.”

Launching of flares over the Gaza Strip.

However, the impact of the resolution remains to be seen. Unlike the General Assembly, UN Council resolutions are binding, but states do not always comply with them. Furthermore, the wording of the text leaves up in the air the number of days that are considered “sufficient” to allow the passage of aid and alleviate the situation of civilians.

Lior Haiat, spokesperson for the Israeli Foreign Ministry, also seemed to dispel hopes of the pause requested by the Council by indicating on Thursday that “There is no room for prolonged humanitarian truces while 239 kidnapped people are in the hands of Hamas terrorists.”

(Also: UN humanitarian chief’s 10-point plan to ‘end the carnage in Gaza’)

​

Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, also rejected the resolution and said the measure “is disconnected from reality and makes no sense.”

But the UN reiterated that the text “is the beginning of what is needed to mitigate the extremely precarious humanitarian situation, so it has to be put into practice now.”

Meanwhile on the ground, the Israeli Army said this Thursday that it began to find the Hamas tunnel network under the Al Shifa hospital compound in Gaza, where it has been carrying out an incursion for 2 days, while Gaza suffered a new blackout of its communications. internet and telephone that made it almost isolated from the outside, while the UN warned that Gazans face the “immediate possibility of dying of hunger” due to the lack of food supply.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With AFP and EFE