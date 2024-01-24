In the coming days, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will begin the largest military training in decades in Europe, bringing together more than 90 thousand soldiers from all countries that make up the military alliance, in addition to 50 ships, 80 aircraft and more than 1,100 armored vehicles.

The recent investment in exercises, linked to the billion-dollar acquisition of weapons by the Western bloc, mobilizes international attention at a time when Moscow's attacks against Ukraine are gaining new momentum, generating a series of speculations about an imminent third world war.

In October last year, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who is now vice-president of the country's Security Council, had already warned that Moscow would consider any military aid from the United Kingdom to Ukraine as a declaration of war, a measure that was carried out by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to Kiev this month, when he announced a new security agreement between the countries.

Tensions have increased even further in recent days following the statement by the head of NATO's military committee, Dutch admiral Rob Bauer, stating on Monday (22) that the countries that make up the alliance are preparing for a large-scale confrontation against possible enemies, including Vladimir Putin's Army.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius also expressed concern about a future expansion of the conflict in the coming years, especially after the Kremlin's threats to the Baltic States – Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania – and other nations, such as Finland, which has a border of more than 1,300 kilometers long with the country and recently acceded to the Treaty. “Our experts believe that, in a period of five to eight years, this could be possible,” he said during a press conference.

The doctor in International Relations and professor at the University of São Paulo (USP), Kai Lehmann, observes that the geopolitical panorama is still full of uncertainty in this regard.

“The two years of the war in Ukraine still indicate many uncertainties. I see that a regional escalation in the conflict would depend mainly on a definitive victory for Russia over Kiev, as this would open a door for future conquests of territories in other states by Putin, including on border countries that have already shown concern about this scenario of territorial expansion, such as Latvia.”

However, recalls Lehmann, “Moscow expected the war to last just a month and we have already completed the second year of the invasion”, which corroborates the idea that “it would be a risky strategy for the head of the Kremlin to open yet another front of confrontation” , especially against NATO, which has 31 member countries.

For the International Relations specialist, there are many factors that reduce the likelihood of a direct confrontation between the two sides.

“I don't see an imminent risk of Russia invading any NATO country, because a conflict of this size would not be resolved in the short term. In many moments, since the beginning of the war in Eastern Europe, Putin declared that, if Europe supported Kiev , they would attack Germany, France and any other country that criticized their military onslaught, however they couldn't even beat Ukraine. Therefore, I see that it is difficult to escalate the conflict now, at least while Joe Biden is at hand. in front of the White House.”

The USP professor also points out that NATO's performance in the coming years will invariably depend on the US presidential elections, scheduled for November. “Evidently, the American elections have an important bearing on NATO's possible entry into the war against Russia. If Donald Trump is elected president, the dynamics of the USA and Europe will certainly change, support for Ukraine will change, with that we obviously have The future of NATO is also at stake, as the country leads the military front today”, he explains.

Lehmann recalls that the former Republican president has already expressed his desire to withdraw the US from the military organization, a position contrary to that of Democrat Joe Biden, who is currently facing a battle in the US Congress to maintain financial aid to Kiev.

According to data from the American State Department, the White House is the largest supplier of military aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion, helping the country in the last two years with US$44.2 billion (R$214 billion). “Trump is a Russian ally within NATO, so a new victory for him could lead to a test by Russia to provoke the US's willingness to defend a member state of the alliance, such as a Baltic country.”

Other impediments to a direct NATO confrontation are the disagreements between the countries that make up the alliance. “Today, we have governments within NATO, such as Hungary and Slovakia, that are not 100% committed to the defense of Ukraine. This also needs to be taken into account when evaluating a new front in the war taking place in Europe,” he said Lehmann, citing article 5 of the organization, which obliges member countries to enter into a confrontation if a member is attacked.

The professor also analyzes that Putin's Army shows signs of weakening with the war against Kiev. “One of the biggest examples of this is the country's series of agreements with North Korea, this shows weakness on Putin's side, despite it appearing otherwise. I see this mobilization more as a cry for help, a sign that not everything is doing well in Moscow, as it has made a political and military alliance with the most reclusive country in the world”, he pointed out.

Even without having definitive control over the war, Russia's new large-scale attacks against Kiev show that the country remains focused on expansionist objectives over the neighboring nation, which is experiencing a shortage of resources amid the interruption of foreign aid.

In addition to the conflict in Eastern Europe, Vladimir Putin has invested his efforts in specific battles, such as in the Middle East, where Israel has been seeking to eliminate the terrorist group Hamas with US support since October.

The head of the Kremlin has blamed the West for the continuation of the confrontation and received a delegation with leaders of the Palestinian militia last year for a meeting, which also included representatives of the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah.

More recently, an agency analysis Associated Press (AP) pointed out that Hamas has used a diverse arsenal of weapons from countries such as North Korea, China, Iran and Russia itself in the war. Last year, Microsoft President Brad Smith also issued a blunt warning about the spread of disinformation from Moscow about the current conflict in the Middle East.

The focus of Russian disinformation, according to Smith, is aimed especially at Western countries, seeking to blame the conflict on the United States and directing these narratives at Western audiences. The Microsoft president revealed that Russia-based actors are using generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create more sophisticated multimedia content in order to manipulate Western audiences' perception of the conflict.