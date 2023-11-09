NAfter reports of a study from the building cleaning trade, according to which the new citizens’ money is exacerbating the staff shortage and even leading to layoffs, employers from the Rhine-Main region are also concerned.

At the Association of Hessian Entrepreneurs’ Associations (VhU), for example, citizens’ money, which was called Harz IV until the beginning of the year, is seen as a false incentive that could prevent long-term unemployed people from accepting a job offer. “Instead of increasing work incentives, the traffic light coalition is sending a fundamentally wrong signal with the twelve percent increase in citizens’ money from 2024,” says VhU managing director Dirk Pollert when asked by the FAZ. That is the wrong signal. He demands: “Social spending must be curbed and we urgently need more incentives for gainful employment.”