Chinese Foreign Ministry called for reducing tensions over sending EU troops to Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of China commented on the data on the possible dispatch of European troops to Ukraine. This was announced by Deputy Director of the Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China Mao Ning.

The Chinese side called for reducing tensions on this issue and reaching a consensus. In addition, it is noted that the PRC will continue to take a constructive position in the conflict in Ukraine.

Mao Ning Photo: Thomas Peter / Reuters

France and China agreed on assistance in Ukraine

Mao Ning indicated that it was important to create conditions to ease tensions, as well as promote a ceasefire and ceasefire. Shortly before French President Emmanuel Micron's controversial statement about European troops, Paris and Beijing also agreed to help achieve peace in Ukraine.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in France for talks. At that moment, the parties expressed their intention to contribute to the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. Also in France, they announced the significant role of China in resolving the crisis in Ukraine.

Lithuanian Foreign Ministry supported Macron's statement on Ukraine

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis spoke about the possible sending of European Union (EU) troops to Ukraine. He called for support for Macron's idea. “In times like the ones we live in, political leadership, ambition and the determination to think outside the box are essential,” he said, reacting to the French president’s words.

At the same time, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said that Prague does not support Macron’s idea. Similarly, they refused to send troops in other countries: Poland, Canada, Hungary, Sweden, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and the USA. At the UN, against the backdrop of Macron’s words, they urged to avoid provocative rhetoric.

Russia reacted to Macron’s words about sending troops to Ukraine

The French President's statement caused a resonance in Russia. In particular, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev expressed the opinion that Macron “was hit in the head by urine,” and then suffered speech incontinence.

In turn, Senator Konstantin Kosachev reported on the danger of a direct military clash between Russia and NATO. At the same time, Kremlin official representative Dmitry Peskov said that with this formulation of the issue, we are not talking about the likelihood, but about the inevitability of a conflict between Russia and the North Atlantic Alliance.

As State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin noted, the French President made such a statement because he wants to retain power. According to him, Macron is now trying to spark a third world war. “His initiatives are becoming dangerous for French citizens,” Volodin considered. At the same time, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, added that Macron “in principle does not give an account of either what his subordinates say or what he himself says.”

Emmanuel Macron Photo: Bob Edme/Reuters

The EU is talking about sending its troops to Ukraine

At the end of February, at a conference to support Kyiv in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron said that troops from EU countries could go to Ukraine. He noted that they could not officially reach a consensus on this issue, but such a possibility is not excluded.

The fact that some EU and NATO countries are thinking about the possible sending of military personnel to Ukraine was also reported by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. At the same time, he stated that such a step would only lead to an escalation of the conflict and would not allow obtaining concessions from the Russian side. At the same time, Fico added that Slovakia would not send its military.