HEIHE, China — On China's snowy border with Russia, a truck dealership doubled its sales last year, thanks to Russian customers. China's exports to its neighbor are so strong that Chinese workers built warehouses and 20-story office towers last summer on the border.

The border town of Heihe is a microcosm of China's increasingly close economic relationship with Russia. China is benefiting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has led Russia to switch from the West to China for everything from cars to computer chips.

Russia, in turn, has sold oil and natural gas to China at deep discounts. Russian chocolates, sausages and other products now abound in Chinese supermarkets. Trade between Russia and China exceeded $200 billion in the first 11 months of 2023.

Xi Jinping, China's top leader, and Vladimir V. Putin, Russia's President, have made numerous public demonstrations of the close ties between the nations. Xi visited Harbin, the capital of Heilongjiang, China's northernmost province in the east, in September and declared Heilongjiang to be China's “gateway to the north.”

China's exports to Russia soared 69 percent in the first 11 months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2021, before the invasion of Ukraine. China has filled a critical import need for Russia, which many European and American companies turned their backs on after Putin launched his war in February 2022. China has embraced its role as a substitute supplier of goods despite jeopardizing its close economic ties with many European nations.

The biggest winners for China have been its vehicle manufacturers. Last month in Heihe, rows of diesel cargo trucks with decals of snarling bears, a symbol of Russia, waited to be driven over a bridge from the Amur River into Russia. The bridge is new, as are the trucks that sported Genlyon insignia, a brand that belongs to the parastatal Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation. The company, known as SAIC, also makes car brands such as MG, acquired from Britain.

The sales helped China overtake Japan last year as the world's largest auto exporter. German manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW used to be strong sellers in Russia, but they pulled out in response to sanctions imposed on the country by Europe, the United States and their allies.

Sales of luxury cars in Russia have plummeted, contributing to a decline in the overall size of the country's car market, which is now less than half the size of Germany's. But poor and lower-middle-class Russian families, whose members make up most of the soldiers fighting in the war, have increased purchases of affordable Chinese cars, says Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center.

One reason, Gabuev said, is the death and disability payments that the Russian government and insurers are making to the families of Russian soldiers — up to $90,000 in the case of a death.

Russia has not revealed the number of dead and wounded, but the United States estimates the total at 315,000.

Russians almost exclusively buy internal combustion cars. China has a surplus of them because its consumers have quickly switched to electric cars. And the land border means China can transport cars to Russia by rail, an important factor because China lacks its own fleet of oceangoing vessels to export vehicles.

The result? Chinese assembly companies have cornered 55 percent of the Russian market, reports GlobalData Automotive. In 2021, they only had 8 percent.

KEITH BRADSHER. THE NEW YORK TIMES