With the aim of transferring trade and gaining influence, the country lent US$1.3 trillion for infrastructure projects from Asia to Latin America

Considered by many the centerpiece of leader Xi Jinping’s foreign policy, China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) supports and frequently builds around 21,000 infrastructure projects around the world.

According to a new report, more than US$1.3 trillion (about R$6.3 trillion) was borrowed over the last decade to finance the construction of bridges, ports and highways in low- and middle-income countries. – something that has already drawn comparisons with the US Marshall Plan for Europe after the Second World War.

But it was thanks to the restoration of ancient trade routes between China and the rest of the world that the BRI became known as the New Silk Road. She is also credited with increasing Beijing’s global influence, raising concerns in Washington and Brussels.

For critics, the BRI saddled developing nations with uncontrolled debt and left a huge carbon footprint at a time when environmental protection should be a priority. Some countries, like the Philippines, have had to abandon inclusive projects.

Others have pointed to China’s strategy of offering contracts to its own state-owned companies to build infrastructure projects, often leading to opaque construction costs that countries will later have difficulty renegotiating.

Although China has committed to continuing to invest billions in new projects, the day of reckoning has arrived: the bill for the last ten years for many of these loans has just come due.

How many BRI loans are in default?

A report published earlier this month by AidData estimates that 80% of China’s loans to the developing world go to countries in financial difficulties. The US-based research firm estimated that total outstanding debt, excluding interest, is at least $1.1 trillion.

While the report does not provide a number on how many loans are in default, the document does note an increase in the number of late payments. The survey authors also noted that 1,693 BRI projects are under threat, while 94 of them have been canceled or suspended.

AidData further calculated that more than half of BRI loans have already entered their principal repayment period, at a time when global base interest rates have risen sharply, burdening debtor nations with an even greater repayment burden.

​The report’s authors also found that China, in some cases, more than doubled the interest rate as a penalty for late payments, from 3% to 8.7%.

At the turn of the century, when Beijing began offering loans to developing countries, less than a fifth of projects were collateralized, compared with nearly two-thirds today.

Earlier this year, a World Bank report concluded that China has already had to distribute billions in bailout loans to BRI countries.

According to AidData, the country would now be adopting a new strategy to free itself from the risk of a wave of insolvencies, which includes bailout loans that help bolster the finances of the governments to which it lent and, often, their central banks.

Competition with the USA and Europe

AidData found that while China spends about $80 billion annually on loans to low- and middle-income countries, the United States is playing catch-up.

Every year, Washington spends approximately $60 billion on similar development financing, largely due to financing of private sector projects by the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

An example of American financing is plans to build a deep-water container terminal at the port of Colombo in Sri Lanka, costing half a billion dollars, announced earlier this month.

The Indian Ocean island nation has struggled to recover from a terrible financial and economic crisis, and its financial commitment to BRI loans has further hampered efforts to pay off its debts.

Beijing lent money to build the port of Hambantota on Sri Lanka’s southeast coast, as well as an airport and a city on reclaimed land. However, the projects are not profitable enough to repay the loans.

Two years ago, the countries of G7 launched the “Build Back Better World” (B3W) initiative, another attempt by the United States and its allies to counterbalance the BRI.

Last month, the European Union held the first summit for its Global Gateway program, which is also seen as an alternative to the BRI and which seeks to maintain Europe’s influence, particularly in the Global South.

During the negotiations, agreements worth almost 70 billion euros were signed with governments across Europe, Asia and Africa. EU support, which could reach $300 billion, will help projects related to critical raw minerals, green energy and transport corridors.

According to the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the Global Gateway will give developing countries a “better choice” to finance infrastructure projects. While she did not specifically criticize the BRI, she noted that other financing options often come with a “high price tag.”

For AidData, even though the US and its allies are unable to continually maintain the same level of investment as Beijing, in part due to promising too much and being unable to deliver, the G7 spent US$84 billion more than China in 2021.

In its report, AidData also warned the US and its allies against trying to compete with the BRI as Beijing moves from large-scale construction projects to debt collection.

However, the report’s authors assert that the failure of many BRI projects provides an opportunity to draw affected countries, such as Sri Lanka, back into the Western orbit.

rc/cn (Reuters, AP, DPA, DW)

