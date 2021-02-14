At first glance it might appear that the race to acquire COVID-19 vaccines has been won by the most powerful industrialized nations in the world. But alongside the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States and the European Union, there is another country that has also ensured a high number of doses relative to its population.

Chile has ordered, to date, about 90 million doses, enough to vaccinate its population of 19.2 million inhabitants twice, for which it has signed agreements with the laboratories Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinovac and Johnson and Johnson, as well as the global Covax program.

How has this small country, with little international weight, managed to position itself alongside the richest nations in the world in ensuring sufficient doses of vaccines to immunize its population? Financial resources have certainly been an important factor, but not in the same way as for the other countries leading the vaccine race.

Economical maneuver



Chile is one of the fastest growing economies in Latin America in recent decades. It is a member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which brings together nations with the highest levels of income and human development. However, income inequality in Chile is higher than in any other OECD country and 65% higher than the OECD average.

Because of this, Chile has been immersed in a socio-political crisis since the end of 2019. Massive protests and violent riots gave rise to the most serious social unrest since the end of the Pinochet dictatorship. As a result, the approval rating for President Sebastián Piñera has fallen to the lowest level on record for a president since the return to democracy in 1990.

In June of last year, a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases sparked strong criticism of the government’s ability to handle the pandemic, adding to further problems for the president. In response, Piñera seems to have understood that the only way to improve his popularity before his presidency ends at the end of this year is by ensuring as many vaccines as possible for his citizens.

The protests against inequality and the Piñera government began after the rise in the price of the metro. EPA-EFE

This strategy has even meant contradicting their previous efforts to show the country as an example of stability and good economic management. In order to reach better agreements with the pharmaceutical companies, Piñera has had no problem arguing otherwise.

Chile’s status as a high-income country, according to the World Bank, has been a particular sticking point when negotiating orders with vaccine manufacturers, especially AstraZeneca.

In order not to pay a high price, the government has had to show that, due to the pandemic and the socio-political crisis, Chile’s economic position is worse than that of the most advanced economies in the world, so it deserves to pay less for vaccines . This reformulation of Chile as a country facing economic difficulties clearly appears to have worked.

In an international order characterized by zero-sum calculations and self-interest, Piñera and the Chilean government have been following the rules of the game to increase their own chances of survival.

Diversification



The Chilean government has not only been successful claiming lack of funds. It has built a very diverse portfolio of vaccines, made up of different types at different stages of development to cover risks.

Although other governments have also done so, Chile adopted this strategy very early. He quickly moved into negotiations with many pharmaceutical companies, including pioneering companies such as AstraZeneca and Pfizer, but also Johnson & Johnson, which was further behind in development. It was undoubtedly helped by the tradition of an economic model highly open to trade: Chilean trade negotiators have strong skills, a wide range of international contacts, and are used to facing uncertain environments.

It is fair to say that, in its diversification strategy, Chile went much further than most advanced economies, pinning its hopes on the CoronaVac vaccine, developed by the Chinese company Sinovac (it has ordered 60 million doses).

In contrast, most European countries have chosen only Western vaccines, despite the comparative advantage of the enormous manufacturing capacity of Chinese companies and the ease of transportation of their vaccines.

Clinical trials in change of dose



The choice to participate in clinical trials of covid-19 vaccines also strengthened Chile’s negotiating position. AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Sinovac and CanSino conducted phase 3 trials in the country.

Chile has strict regulatory protection for clinical trial participants, but this did not deter laboratories from conducting research there. In this sense, the internationalization of Chilean universities was key, some of which had already forged close ties with these pharmaceutical companies before the pandemic.

The Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, for example, had already established links with Sinovac to develop vaccines against respiratory viruses before COVID-19 hit. Therefore, it was not difficult to convince the Chilean government to provide funds to conduct the CoronaVac test in the country. In return, Sinovac promised early access to doses and a better price.

Arrival of vaccines at a Chilean airport. EPA-EFE

The Chilean government’s ambitious goal is to vaccinate 80% of its population by June 2021. Despite having secured twice the necessary doses, it is now negotiating additional agreements in the event those contracts fail.

The mass vaccination process is progressing successfully. In a few days, more than a million people have been vaccinated. The Chilean health system has significant experience in mass immunization programs, and various vaccination centers have been established throughout the country to meet this objective.

For now, the government’s strategy of placing Chile among the first countries to secure vaccine doses appears to have paid off. However, it is too early to predict whether it will have a positive effect on Piñera and the popularity of the government.

