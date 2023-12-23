EOne of Katja Schäfer's earliest memories is of a kindergarten trip. Her mother had agreed to support the teachers, so she accompanied the group that day. “A child was crying and was allowed to sit on her lap,” says Schäfer, “and I wanted to be on her lap too, but she sent me away.” She was so sad at the time that she still feels today, more than 40 years later. remembered this incident. And it continued in that style. Her mother never had a kind word for her; she never took her daughter in her arms. “Even when I cried because I was upset or hurting myself, nothing loving came from her. It was always my own fault, I should have done something differently, then it wouldn't have happened.” When Schäfer was raped as a young woman and told her mother about it the morning after, she only said: “Anyone who goes into the fire dies in it .”

Katrin Hummel Editor in the "Life" department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

If a parent is extremely unloving or self-centered, then it is reasonable to assume that this father or mother has a narcissistic personality disorder, says Silke Wiegand-Grefe. She is a professor of psychology and works at the Eppendorf University Hospital with the children of mentally ill parents. “Such people can hardly have satisfying relationships characterized by mutual give and take because their self-esteem is impaired.” They see everything through their own glasses and do not notice that others feel and think differently than they do.