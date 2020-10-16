Karan Johar’s film “Today” (16 October) has completed 22 years. The film was his directorial debut. On this occasion, 20 years of the film, Anjali Yanni, here was some part of what was said.

Shahrukh Khan was a favorite even then

Sana Saeed played Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Anjali in this film. Talking about her experience of being a part of the film, she says she was very young at the time and did not realize how big sylabs are working with. Now after so many years, they realize this. He told that Shah Rukh Khan was his favorite even then and his presence had something to do with it.

Karan Johar used to make emotional scenes like this

She gives credit to Karan Johar for the emotions she appeared in the film. Sana told that Karan Johar used to sit with her before their scene. Used to explain him well. He used to try to create the situation in which he could feel that special emotion. After this, the scene used to be shot. Sana had told that she got a lot of attention after the film.

Cast celebrating 22 years of celebrations

‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ starred Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee and Kajol in the lead roles. Salman Khan was also in a special role in the film. It has been 22 years since the film’s release. The movie is still a favorite film of many people.