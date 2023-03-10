First rule: never trust ChatGPT. Like all chatbots equipped with artificial intelligence, the OpenAI program simulates the way humans express themselves but you have to be careful.

ChatGPT often replies to user requests with the most probable answer, not always with the correct one. And that comes from how it was developed: its most recent version, GPT-3, has been trained as of 2021 on hundreds of billions of words sourced from the Common Crawl, WebText2, Google Books1/2, and Wikipedia web archives.

The program therefore does not know but searches through an infinity of information and then tries to answer. However, as explained in a recent webinar byInternational Center for Journalistsone must be aware – at least in this version – of ChatGPT’s propensity to «fill in the void» in the absence of data.

It is therefore always good to verify the information. But how do you recognize text written by an intelligent chatbot? OpenAI launched a special one at the end of January instrument, which however is not yet perfectly efficient. An example? We entered a text written by the program (in the original English version, before the bot itself translated its words into Italian) in the OpenAI platform, which was not able to recognize if the article had been written by ChatGPT.

However, another program GPTZero, devised by a Princeton University student, figured out that the article was authored by a bot, at least the first time around. Indeed, there is a site GPT-Minus1, which allows text produced by intelligent software to be altered enough to pass for the product of a human mind. A test that GPTZero has promptly failed. First rule: don’t trust.