The coroners carried out the autopsy on Carlo Vicentini’s family members: five shots fired by the 70-year-old doctor

Today, the coroners in charge carried out the autopsy tests on the bodies of the Vicentini family. The results will help to understand the exact dynamics of what happened, the times of deaths and their causes. Doctor Charles Vicentini, according to what has emerged so far, he would have done everything in a few minutes. Tomorrow the funeral in L’Aquila.

Today, i coroners appointed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of L’Aquila carried out the autopsy on the bodies of the 63-year-old Carl Easterof the 43 year old Massimo Vicentini and 36-year-old Alessandra Vicentini.

The woman and her children lost their lives after their husband and father, Carlo Vicentini, grabbed her pistol duly reportedhe pulled the trigger, killing them in the rooms and corridors of the villa in Tempera, in the province of L’Aquila, where they lived.

According to a first reconstruction, the first to be hit in his bed, it was Maximum. A bullet to the head killed him. In the bed with him was Signora Carla, who was hit in the neck.

Because of the noises, the other daughter Alessandra would have woken up and would have tried to escape. However, the attempt was unsuccessful and the doctor reached her and fatally shot her in the head and chest.

Finally, the 70-year-old former chief of urology at the Teramo hospital would have gone to his room and he allegedly took his own life with a blow to the head.

The motivations of Carlo Vicentini

They continue investigations of the investigators, who to try to clarify have seized and are analyzing 5 mobile phones, a PC, the images of the video surveillance cameras, a manuscript written by the doctor and the now well-known note written and left by Carlo Vicentini shortly before carrying out the massacre .

Retired just over a month ago, it is suspected that living everyday life at home, dealing closely with the serious illness affecting his sonhas completely dulled a man’s mind already greatly tested.

In the note, written in an unclear way, the doctor seems to have wanted to explain his reasons and blame someone.

The time of the brutal domestic massacre dates back to night between last Wednesday and Thursday. About 30 hours before the neighbors and a relative, worried by the lack of answers to the Vicentini’s phones, decided on Friday morning to enter the house with a second key.