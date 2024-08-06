Home page World

Andreas Schmid

Medical weed is booming. Cannabis doctors can easily prescribe prescriptions online. State medical associations are alarmed, and one doctor sees risks for young consumers.

“Sick notes, prescriptions & more from the online doctor” and all of this “simple, quick & reliable” and “without a stressful doctor’s visit”. This is how Dr. Ansay, the self-proclaimed market leader for online sick notes and cannabis prescriptions, advertises. The person behind the website is the Hamburg entrepreneur Can Ansay. He is not a medical doctor, but a lawyer, and works with several doctors from all over Germany via his telemedicine platform.

Since the new cannabis law came into force on April 1, it has become much easier to prescribe medical weed. This is basically possible online. However, you actually need to contact a doctor. But with Ansay and other providers, this doesn’t always seem to be the case. Is this legal?

Cannabis prescription online: “That’s an absolute no-go. We don’t have that”

As several of Dr. Ansay’s patients told IPPEN.MEDIA confirm that there was no contact with a doctor. They only had to fill out a questionnaire and mark it with symptoms that were typical for treatment, such as sleep disorders. It is not clear whether and how the patients’ self-reports are checked.

The doctor Florian Wesemann knows the problem. He runs a small practice in Munich Maxvorstadt and advises cannabis patients or those who want to become cannabis patients. He observes that prescriptions are issued very hastily in the industry. And sometimes without a preliminary consultation with a doctor. “That is an absolute no-go. We don’t do that,” says Wesemann in an interview with our editorial team.

He speaks to every patient himself. This is also important in order to inform patients “about the expected effects and possible side effects in connection with the correct dosage.” In addition, Cannabis is not the same as cannabis: There are different forms of application and, especially in the area of ​​cannabis flowers, a large variety of varieties with different contents of the hemp active ingredient THC.

Anyone who ignores this cannot guarantee optimal treatment for patients. “Advice and medical assessment are particularly important for 18- to 23-year-olds,” says Wesemann. “Here, brain development may not be fully developed and the use of cannabinoids should be carefully considered.” At Ansay, 18-year-olds can also get a prescription without any problems.

Medical cannabis on prescription: Recently, Ansay prescriptions were circulating on the Internet due to a data glitch. This meant that we could see who was ordering weed online and we were able to speak to patients. The blacking out of data such as last name, address or place of birth was done by us. © IMAGO/Smith/Screenshot IPPEN.MEDIA

Cannabis association “furious” about the “number of pseudo-patients”

When asked, Ansay himself explained: “Patients want their cannabis prescription to be simple, quick and cheap.” CDU health politician Stephan Pilsinger believes that this means “abuse is inevitable.” Since April 1, more and more normal consumers without any complaints have been applying for medical cannabis. When asked by our editorial team, the Association of German Cannabis Patients even said they were “furious” about the “number of pseudo-patients.”

Ansay claims that a doctor’s consultation increases the time, waiting time and medical costs for patients “many times over.” Many do not want that. “That is why only a few choose our optional guaranteed doctor’s consultation with a cannabis expert.”

Cannabis prescriptions on the Internet: Is it legal?

One of the doctors who writes prescriptions for Dr. Ansay comes, according to research by IPPEN.MEDIA from Bautzen. She is registered with the Saxon State Medical Association. Did she not adhere to the professional ethics? A spokesman for the association explained when asked: “Conscientious medical practice is only possible if the doctor also has control over the treatment. If she offers her services via portals, she must be responsible for the content of certificates and prescriptions and these must bear a stamp and signature.”

This is apparently the case with prescriptions. But, and this is where it gets interesting: “The doctor must personally convince herself that issuing a prescription is justified.” The spokesperson makes it clear: “An assessment based solely on a questionnaire filled out by the patient (who is usually not even known) is not professional.”

The Federal Ministry of Health is also preparing a corresponding judgment of the Higher Regional Court of Cologne clear: An (online) questionnaire “does not correspond to the general professional standard”. However, when asked whether issuing cannabis prescriptions without a doctor’s consultation is legal or not, a spokesperson refers to the states. The ministry is “not authorized to interpret laws and regulations in a binding manner and to answer specific legal questions”.

Reckless cannabis exhibition: “Series of proceedings known”

However, the state medical associations already appear to be taking action against these offers. They say that “a number of cases in these constellations are now known”. Ansay has little to fear. His company is based in Malta and is difficult for German authorities to get hold of.

Ansay defends his course anyway. “Even general practitioners can hardly or do not want to verify the most common complaints, such as pain, sleep disorders and stress, when treating patients in person.” He goes on to say: “Verifying the information is also less relevant, as every German can obtain cannabis without a prescription without providing any information, either by growing their own cannabis or by growing clubs.”

However, it will probably take some time before the first legal club grass can be harvested by the cultivation clubs. Licenses for the clubs have been available since July 1st, but only a few have been approved so far. It will be months before the clubs become real competition for providers of medical cannabis. And then it will mainly depend on the price. Medical cannabis is already significantly cheaper than on the black market. (as)