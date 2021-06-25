The choice ofcar new or used it should always be a reasoned purchase and not done on the wave of the emotion of the moment. This is because it is important that the car is satisfactory not only from a point of view aesthetic, but which reflects the personality of those who drive it, also from the point of view of economic conditions. The choice of the compulsory basic insurance policy works in the same way, theRC car.

Which insurance company to choose?

There are several companies insurance you can rely on. For example, you can take a look at thecar insurance on realemutua.it. Opt for a company with a proven track record reputation it is certainly important because those who resist the changes of the market it has been shown to be an economic entity capable of meeting the needs of consumers.

How is the insurance renewed? Is there tacit renewal?

Since 2013, the year in which the law for the abolition of tacit renewal, it is no longer automatic that at the end of the insurance year the policy is automatically renewed.

The renewal of the insurance is no longer automatic, so pay attention to the expiration

This legislative choice was made with a view to market liberalization and lets renegotiate every time the contractual conditions, allowing the consumer every time to be able to find more convenient solutions. This is very interesting in a context like the current one of pandemic which has seen insurance prices fall thanks to a low number of claims Like never before.

RCA car insurance documents

THE documents that are used to take out the RC car are the same as in the case of First enrollment, both of transfer. In detail you must have:

Identity or identification document;

Fiscal Code;

Vehicle registration document;

Risk certificate;

Vehicle ownership certificate;

In the case of a used car, the certificate confirming the transfer of ownership.

The renewal documents are the same as those used for the first registration

Taking out car insurance is not difficult but choosing it is quite another thing: as we have already mentioned it is an investment not only to be in good standing from the point of view regulatory, but also to travel safely.

Car insurance quote, which one to choose

They can be obtained quotes either online or by contacting an insurance agent, an even more interesting option if what you have seen online is not convincing. In any case it will be fine read the contract and be clear about his conditions: one more question is better than running into unpleasant incidents. Let’s see what they are the steps to take:

Check if you can enjoy the benefits of Bersani law ;

; Check the driving formulas : the free one allows anyone with a driving license to be behind the wheel; the expert one is valid only for drivers with a certain minimum age; for exclusive driving, the vehicle can only be driven by a specific person;

: the free one allows anyone with a driving license to be behind the wheel; the expert one is valid only for drivers with a certain minimum age; for exclusive driving, the vehicle can only be driven by a specific person; Beware of deductible or a clause according to which, in the event of reimbursement, in the event of a reimbursement, in the event of a lower insurance premium, one is obliged to pay out of his own pocket;

or a clause according to which, in the event of reimbursement, in the event of a reimbursement, in the event of a lower insurance premium, one is obliged to pay out of his own pocket; Evaluate carefully exclusions and redemptions ;

; Consider the hypothesis of install a satellite device which can guarantee economic savings in the face of good contractual conditions but also to send assistance requests in case of need or to find the car if there was a theft.

Read the conditions carefully to choose the best car insurance

It might interest you, indeed I recommend it!

👉 All the news where we talked about auto insurance

👉 How long is the coverage, 15 or 30 days?

👉 Expired insurance fine what you risk

💥 notice: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE.

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM!