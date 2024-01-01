Colombia is an important economic partner for the United States, with more than $53.5 billion in bilateral trade in goods and services. only in 2022. Entrepreneurs and investors involved in this trade between Colombia and the United States may be eligible to apply for two specialized categories of US nonimmigrant visas, the E-1 Trader visas for Commercial Treaty and E-2 Investor visas for Commercial Treaty.

After a suspension in processing during the pandemic, the United States Embassy in Bogotá is pleased to announce that we are once again accepting applications for E1 and E2 visas. Both visas are available to Colombians who wish to expand a business already in operation to the US market or who are in the process of investing in a business in the United States. E1 and E2 visas benefit both Colombians and Americans by helping Colombian companies access new foreign markets and create jobs in the United States.

The E1 and E2 visas were established to facilitate and improve economic interaction between the United States and countries, such as Colombia, with which the United States maintains trade and navigation treaties. Before the pandemic, the Bogotá Embassy used to issue approximately 600 of these visas (E1 and E2) per year.

(Also read: The important changes that United States airlines will implement in 2024)

The E1 and E2 visas were established to facilitate and improve economic interaction between the United States and countries like Colombia. See also The European Union reached an agreement on the final phase of the "Basel III" banking rules

The E1 and E2 visas have very specific requirements. For example, to obtain an E1 visa, The applicant must travel to the United States with the intention of promoting substantial trade in qualifying activities, primarily between the United States and Colombia, or to work in the company as an executive, supervisor or employee with essential knowledge.

To obtain an E2 visa, the applicant must intend to travel to the United States to develop and direct the operations of a company in which the applicant has invested a substantial amount of capital, or to work in the company as an executive, supervisor or employee with essential knowledge.

Applicants for E1 and E2 visas have a wide variety of backgrounds and areas of expertise. The company the E visa applicant owns or works for can belong to any field and many diverse business owners have obtained E visas.

Although E1 and E2 visas are non-immigrant visas and They do not allow foreigners to live permanently in the United States, these visas are valid for five years and can be renewed. E1 and E2 visa applicants can apply for the same types of visas for their spouses and children to accompany them to the United States.

(You may be interested in: What should those seeking asylum in the US expect when they arrive at the port of entry?)

Both visas are available to Colombians who wish to expand a business already in operation to the US market or who are in the process of investing.

The application process for an E1 and E2 visa is very specific, and applicants must follow the procedures to the letter. For example, to request it at the Bogotá Embassy, The application file must be organized exactly as explained in the instructions and cannot be more than 125 single-sided pages. Applicants must come to the Embassy twice, at least one week apart, to submit the application documents and then attend the interview itself.

Applicants often use immigration or employment lawyers to help them prepare their E1 or E2 visa applications and organize documents such as tax returns and business plans, although a lawyer is not required. The fee to apply for an E1 or E2 visa is 315 USD.

(Also: The record that New York broke due to the immigration crisis in the United States)

It is vital that people applying for an E1 or E2 visa carefully review the guidelines, including the Bogotá Embassy's process-specific guidelines, to avoid long processing delays and the possibility of having to pay again. To learn more about the requirements and cost of this type of visa, we invite you to visit our website co.usembassy.gov/visas

Growing trade and investment between Colombia and the United States has created prosperity in both countries, as well as new opportunities and new markets. For Colombian entrepreneurs looking to cash in, an E visa could be the opportunity they've been waiting for.

UNITED STATES CONSULATE