Sometimes you remember the scenes and the actors, but not the name of the movie. Therefore, we share 4 tools that will help you get the title you are looking for.

Without a doubt, one of the hobbies that grew during the pandemic was watching series and films, thanks to the months of isolation. This has been normalized at present, but it is still present, which is evidenced by the increase in the platforms of streaming. Netflix, one of the platforms preferred by users, has a wide variety of catalogs that include productions from all over the world, so the search process can sometimes be tedious. Especially when you don’t remember the name of the production you want to see.

However, there are different options to find that movie or series that you want to enjoy on the American platform, either from your computer or laptop, or from your cell phone. Next, we present four tools to find the title.

One of the alternatives is Tviso. This website not only allows you to find movies on Netflix and other streaming platforms, but you can also create lists and collections of movies you want to watch, and discover content according to your preferences. Also, With your user account, you can leave your comments on the productions seen.

Another option is JustWatch. This popular Internet search engine that is widely used from laptops and computers, has the ability to filter the content of the catalogs of platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO, wowaki Y MUBI. It only includes what was published in 31 countries.

After creating an account, TV Calendar It will allow you to organize a calendar to find out when the series you want to see are released on their original platforms, mainly on Netflix. In addition, you will be able to view the latest publications and content similar to the one you are looking for. If there’s a US premiere, the page doesn’t show you where you can watch it in another country.

Within the platform led by Elon Musk there are different accounts that track the releases of each streaming service. One of them is the Netflix Rooster. This started and has been followed by others such as the hbo rooster. To find new Netflix content, you can check especially allflix either uNOGS.