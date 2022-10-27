Mexico.- The scholarships they are financial support for children to continue their education, so we explain how you can apply for one.

According to the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), you can enroll children for Benito Juarez Scholarships and you only need few documents.

The Benito Juárez Basic Education Welfare Scholarshipis a program of the Government of Mexico directed that have daughters, sons or less students of preschool, primary or secondary education, under 18 years of age.

How can you apply for scholarships for elementary school children? You just need these documents:

National identification in original and copy by the representative

CURP of both

Child’s birth certificate (original and copy)

Proof of address (that the validity does not exceed six months ago)

Sketch of the location of the house

Proof of study signed and stamped by the child’s educational establishment

It should be noted that in addition to be able to participate for the Benito Juárez ScholarshipCertain requirements must be met, such as:

Not currently receiving any support to continue studies

That the educational establishment is within the search engine of the Benito Juárez Scholarships

That the child is under 14 years of age at the time of applying for the academic level of basic education

Be studying under the school modality

Make the registration on time

It’s important pointing that Enrollment for the Benito Juárez Scholarship 2022 closed at the end of September and the results can be consulted in the second week of November 2022 on the site: searcher.becasbenitojuarez.gob.mx/consulta/ where only the CURP will be requested.

We recommend you read:

According to the calendar of the Benito Juárez Scholarship, the next payment corresponds to the four-month period of September, October, November and December, which is deposited the second week of November.