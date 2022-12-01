We are officially in December and with it begins the Christmas season that many people like. If you want to feel with this spirit through your WhatsAppwe tell you the steps to activate your ‘Christmas mode’

Source: Crast

The process is relatively simple. You simply have to open the WhatsApp application and go to the settings section. Once there you must click on the part that says chats, where you can change your wallpaper. Here you can choose a red color for your wallpaper. Right here you can choose your avatar to use as your profile picture and put a green background on it. This way it will look more Christmassy.

To accompany your chats with the Christmas spirit, you can go to the stickers section and press the plus button. So you can find a series of stickers of the season to send to your contacts during these times. Or even in the future if you like.

We recommend you: A WhatsApp message to watch Qatar matches for free could steal your data

The last piece to put your WhatsApp in Christmas mode involves downloading another app called Nova Launcher. This one lets you change the icons of your apps, so you can look for the beanie logo of the messaging app and put it on.

What else can I do to put my WhatsApp in Christmas mode?

Another thing you can do is change the sound of WhatsApp notifications. PTo do this you also have to go to settings. Although previously you must have any sound related to Christmas downloaded on your cell phone. Either small bells or rattles.

Source: WhatsApp

Once you have those sounds, just go to the notifications section. Later you must press the tone option and choose the sound of your preference. Now you are ready to enjoy Christmas through your messaging app. Will you change it?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about technology and other topics.