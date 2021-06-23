About the danger of moving from hot weather and entering directly into an air-conditioned place. And what should be done so that we do not get sick. Dr. Tatiana Romanenko points out that with high air temperature, people risk getting sick by entering from a hot street, into a cool place where air conditioners are used.

And she adds, to avoid catching a cold and other health problems, you should not be exposed to a sudden change in temperature, and for this, the air conditioner should operate at an appropriate temperature. This is a vital base in hot weather. According to Rt

She says, “When entering the house from the street, there is no need to immediately turn on the air conditioner at 16 degrees Celsius. That is, the temperature difference should not exceed 6-8 degrees. This means that when entering the house from the street, for example, the temperature of the air inside must be gradually reduced. The same thing should be done in the car salon. This is a first basic rule.”

And the doctor warns against sitting directly in front of the air conditioner, especially if it is necessary to stay for a long time in the place where the air conditioner works.

She says, “The second basic rule is that the air conditioner must be placed correctly. It is not recommended to sit directly in front of the air conditioner, and the distance between the air conditioner and the sitting place is about 1.5-2 meters. The air conditioner should not be directed directly to the place where the person sits in the office or home.”

The doctor advises not to allow the accumulation of dust and bacteria in the air conditioner. Therefore, the air conditioner filter must be cleaned periodically.