Reactions to increase in cyclist accidents: ‘Why don’t I read: 587 road casualties under the age of 70?’

‘Why don’t I read how many young people have become victims of laughing gas, drugs, mobile phones. Now it seems as if the elderly are again to blame for causing traffic accidents, while there are many more deaths among the young’ and ‘But we are being persuaded that on balance it will yield environmental benefits. Yes, for Italy. And so they never separate and process waste themselves’: these are some reactions from readers to the news of the day. Below are the readers’ letters that appear in the newspaper of Wednesday, April 19. You can send in your own response to [email protected]