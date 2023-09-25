Father: “Our son (10) has been anxious since the birth of his sister last year. He can sometimes suddenly panic over everyday situations: something falling off the table, or noises in the street. He is especially stressed in situations involving his sister. For example, if we pick her up (“Be careful, she’s falling!”) or if we let her play on the floor (“She gets something in her mouth!”). This partly fits his caring nature. We understand that as a big brother he takes his job seriously. But we would like him to be more carefree, for example in his play with his sister. According to him, it was caused by a near miss when she threatened to go under in the bath. In his experience, we only barely managed to prevent drowning. There was also a lot of tension surrounding her birth: she had to rush to the hospital due to respiratory distress. He was at school at the time, but he saw how this was discussed between us and other adults. How can we help him? Is EMDR an idea, or another form of child therapy? Or does this just fit his role as big brother?”

Anneke Louwerse: “The best way to recover from unpleasant events is through good contact with others. Father and mother probably had support from each other after the difficulties surrounding the birth. As a result, they were able to turn the event into a complete story. This little boy was at school. He may be thinking: is my sister okay? In his new role as ‘big brother’ he feels extra responsibility to protect her.

“Continue to talk to your child about what he experienced around both incidents, for example while playing or reading children’s books about exciting moments. Ask what he learned from these situations: ‘What do you remember about that?’ By putting those feelings into words, you create a bridge together from then to now. It was exciting then, and now it’s good again. Reassure him: ‘Your sister came out of that very well. How sweet that you pay so much attention, but as parents we can handle that well.’ In this way you release him from his duty to monitor, and the fear can subside.

“If your child remains inhibited by fear at school and beyond, it is good to consider a form of child therapy.”

Calm the inner world

Janna Bastmeijer: “Your son still suffers from unpleasant images in his head, we call them ‘pictures.’ He has not yet processed this in a natural way. You can help calm his inner world by putting words to what he thinks, feels and does at such times. For example: ‘You are now going to pay extra attention, because you think that something bad might happen to your sister, which makes you scared inside. The fact that you pay such close attention is very caring, but mom and dad pay attention to your sister’s safety, and as a big brother you can play with her.”

“EMDR can be a good addition to reduce the impact of unpleasant images. A therapist will work with your son to find out why certain ‘pictures’ are still so unpleasant. He is then asked to think about the ‘picture’ and he is distracted. This will take the emotional charge off and your son will feel more relaxed.”

Anneke Louwerse works as a clinical psychologist and EMDR practitioner at the child and adolescent psychiatry/psychology department of Erasmus MC-Sophia. Janna Bastmeijer works as an educational psychologist-generalist, schema therapist and EMDR practitioner at Basic Trust Dordrecht.