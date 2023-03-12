Only a few seconds pass from the moment in which you notice the detachment of the layer of snow and ice upstream to the moment in which you are actually overwhelmed by an avalanche: in the case of particularly steep slopes, the speed of fall can touch or even exceed 100 kilometers per hour, and from that moment it is as if a timer were started on which the life of those who find themselves covered by the white blanket depends. “If you take action within 15 minutes, there’s a 97 percent chance of finding the people alive. Then the curve plummets very quickly, after half an hour it drops to 20 percent», explains Umberto Biagiola, President of the Avalanche Service, operational structure of the Italian Alpine Club (Cai). Behind him he has 33 years of volunteering in Alpine Rescue, a thousand interventions, almost 500 hours spent in a helicopter looking for more or less expert ski mountaineers in difficulty. “The awareness of having saved someone is the greatest joy – he adds – but when you see young lives broken your heart aches”.

Like that of Will Cookson, a 17-year-old New Zealander who died in early February in Tyrol together with a 32-year-old Chinese and a 50-year-old German reported missing in the Kleinwalsertal valley. The mountain accidents that occurred in the first weekend of this month are related to the detachment of the snow: ten people died in total in Switzerland and western Austria. A few days later a 48-year-old went out on a ski tour and lost his life overwhelmed by an avalanche that detached from an altitude of 2600 meters in Livigno, near Sondrio.

Morphology

In Italy there is an organization that is responsible for collecting data relating to this phenomenon, it is the Interregional Snow and Avalanche Association (Aineva). In the last 40 years he has carried out studies which show that the number of victims remains more or less constant: between 35 and 40 deaths per year. “Many” according to Massimiliano Fazzini, coordinator of “climate risk” of the Italian Society of Environmental Geology (Sigea) and climatologist at the University of Camerino. TO TPI Fazzini also emphasizes the growing trend of accidents with people overwhelmed or injured: “This is because the snow is less stable on average, and because there is more attendance in the mountains”. The increase in winter sports such as ski mountaineering and snowshoeing leads more and more people to climb the mountains and naturally exposes more individuals to the danger of avalanches. But the deaths at high altitudes are only the latest in a series of linked events that lead to a tragic epilogue: starting with atmospheric phenomena due to climate change, such as the increase in rainfall and temperatures, the main “engines” of snow in these situations, passing through the non-compliance with the danger warnings issued by the competent authorities, and finally the non-observance of the rules of personal precaution that anyone wishing to enter the mountains is required to know. Tragedies like the one on the Marmolada glacier, which cost the lives of 11 people last July, or the Hotel Rigopiano, which was swallowed up in January 2017 in an accident that caused 29 victims, could have been avoided. Also because there are places where it is possible to expect a greater avalanche danger, depending on how the territory on which the snow rests is structured. “Morphologically, there are areas in which there is more chance for the phenomenon to occur”, explains Alessandro Novellino, geologist of the British Geological Service (the British equivalent of the Italian Ispra, ed). «We cannot say ‘there will be an avalanche tomorrow at 3 pm’, but the bulletins exist, which are guidelines. And they are based on monitoring tools, which give us a lot of data, as well as very accurate models. Some slopes have ground tools running 24 hours a day. But many of these accidents happen because people ignore the warnings.”

How to defend yourself

The avalanche offices of Aineva, of the Cai, of mountain support professionals such as alpine guides, mid-mountain guides and environmental excursion guides, have the task of spreading knowledge. «Only with accurate training, adequate equipment and preparation, correct information about the conditions of the itineraries and the weather-snow conditions can one visit the mountains with fewer risks, in any case by acquiring the necessary experience on one’s own or relying on professionals», warns Alessio Salandin, head of the Arpa Piemonte avalanche office. Having self-rescue equipment with you “isn’t enough, however”, he explains, because “you need to know how to use it: one of our recommendations is to constantly train in self-rescue simulations”. Before entering high altitudes, it is essential to equip yourself with the “artva, shovel, probe” kit: the first is an electronic device that allows you to identify any persons buried by an avalanche through an acoustic radio signal, then you move on to the probe, capable of identifying the position exact and the depth of the person submerged in the snow. The shovel obviously serves to dig, an operation that with bare hands – contrary to popular belief – is particularly difficult. It is also advisable to go out at least in two, apply the safety distance so that in the event of slipping at least one of the group has the possibility of saving himself and raising the alarm: an example of prudent behavior consists, for example, in crossing a slope one at a time dangerous. Among the proposals for greater safety is also that of setting up widespread GPS monitoring, with control centers that can follow the route of the mountaineers in real time. And again, the desk planning of the trips by observing the route on the maps is fundamental, and the constant observation of the environmental conditions, with particular attention to the wind: if, for example, you notice plumes of snow upstream, stopping and going back could be a good idea . «When you go to the mountains, roll your eyes, nature speaks to us», insists Biagiola.

Zero risk

Even with all the necessary precautions, experts agree that “zero risk does not exist”. It is no coincidence that the European avalanche danger scale, adapted by all the community public services for forecasting the phenomenon, is based on values ​​ranging from 1 – “Weak” – to 5 – “Very Strong”. And even those who frequent those places with greater insistence are not immune to danger: very often we learn that among the victims of an avalanche there were also seasoned mountaineers or people who were familiar and experienced with high-altitude walks. They are the ones who find it most difficult to resist the call of the mountain, the ones who – once they reach the top – decide to “give it a try” despite the fact that the conditions are not optimal, thanks to their knowledge. It is useful to recall the saying of the historic Swiss mountaineer André Roch: «Expert, be careful, the avalanche does not know that you are an expert».