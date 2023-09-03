How can Verstappen win in Italy? We will go through the options with you.

Today it’s that time again, the GP of Italy 2023 is just around the corner. Like the 2019 edition, it is on the eve of the IAA, which opens its doors (at least to the press) tomorrow. We are already on location and watching the race from Germany. Always fun.

You will have noticed that Max Verstappen is not in the front, but Carlos Sainz. How can Verstappen still win in Italy? Well, initially by just starting better than the Ferrari. Now it is not that Verstappen cannot start well, but the Red Bull is sometimes a bit more difficult to get out of its place than the Scuderia cars.

It is therefore only possible that Leclerc’s Ferrari will also pass by. Verstappen also starts on the dirty part and the two Ferraris on the clean part.

Strategy modality

Overtaking is still quite difficult at Monza. The speeds are very high, but the speed differences are very small, especially between the Ferrari and Red Bull. So it comes down to strategy, and Red Bull can take advantage of that.

The first option is a two stopper: start on soft until rounds 12-14 and then switch to medium and then switch to medium again around rounds 32-34. The disadvantage is that you have to go through that long pit lane twice and the average speed is very high. Unless a safety car comes onto the track, it’s not a useful tactic.

Another option is to start on soft for the best possible start and then see how far you get. Preferably until round 16-18, possibly a bit further if possible. Then you can switch to hards and finish the race.

Remember that the tires of Pirelli are already the softest possible compounds this weekend. So 35 laps on a C3 tire is still quite difficult. The third option is a variant of this. Start on mediums and ride as long as possible, until lap 23-25 ​​and then switch to hards and finish the race.

Patience needed, Verstappen wants to win Italy

For Max Verstappen it is important to be patient. As he said himself, the Red Bull RB19 is set up for the race, not so much for qualifying. The Red Bull is generally a bit friendlier on the tires than the Ferrari and the race pace is well done. So in principle Verstappen has to follow and at Ferrari’s first stop a classic Hammer time to take the lead.

Are there also reasons why Red Bull will not prevail? Yes! There are two ‘Monza curses’ at the moment. There was once a season where one team was dominant: 1988. The McLarens of Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost were unbeatable. In the end at McLaren they won all the races, except the GP of Italy, because it was for Ferrari. Another advantage for Ferrari: they run with two cars in front.

Another Monza curse is that since 2019 the winner of the previous race has retired. Leclerc won in 2019, but retired in 2020. That year Pierre Gasly won, who retired in 2021. That race was won by Daniel Ricciardo, who retired the following year. In 2022, one M. Verstappen won.

If Verstappen manages to win again next race, he will have won 10 races in a row and broken Sebastian Vettel’s record.

This article How can Verstappen still win in Italy today? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Verstappen #win #Italy #today