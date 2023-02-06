‘My new Mazda CX-60 comes with a 3-year or 100,000-kilometer warranty’, says reader Peter van den Berg in the question & answer section of our car editors. ‘In Germany and Austria you get a 6-year or 150,000-kilometre warranty on the same car. I find that strange, especially since the car in those countries is also 3000 euros cheaper. Then I have already removed the difference in VAT and bpm, otherwise the price difference is even 5000 euros. Wouldn’t it be fairer to provide the same warranty period everywhere within the European Union?’

