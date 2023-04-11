The General direction of traffic has shown its concern about the increase in the number of accidents that occur when, after an incident on a motorway or dual carriageway, the occupants of the vehicle leave the passenger compartment. For this reason, it would be contemplating prohibiting the use of emergency triangles on this type of road.

This body has released the accident record in which it stands out that long-distance movements have increased by more than 12% compared to March 2022. According to the means of displacement, Vulnerable deaths have increased by 7, especially due to the pedestrian collisions that have taken place this month. 12 of the deceased were not using any safety device at the time of the accident. This month there have been 5 days with 0 deaths.

The General Director of Traffic, Pere Navarro He explained that at the moment they are studying “to see how legally we can make the triangle no longer mandatory on motorways and dual carriageways” after explaining that in the United Kingdom they have already eliminated this measure because on those roads “there are many cars, a lot of traffic and They go very fast.” “They have removed it due to the risk of being hit by someone who has gotten out of the car to place the triangle,” Navarro argues.

This is a situation that has been occurring for several years and for which the use of V-16 signals is proposed as a solution. This type of light device makes it possible to signal an incident on the road without having to get out of the vehicle or take unnecessary risks. Simply the driver must open the window and place the sign on the roof of the car.

After the approval of the Royal Decree of Roadside Assistance V-16 lights became the legal substitute for warning triangles. In fact, today drivers can choose which of the two devices to use.

So far, the standard contemplates that it will be in January 2026 when the safety triangles will no longer be allowed and the connected V-16 lights will be mandatory. However, this date could be brought forward, at least in the case of incidents on highways and highways.

Not mandatory, but recommended



From Help Flash remember that, although they are not currently mandatory, V-16 signs are recommended; For this reason, they explain the advantages of these emergency beacons for road safety:

1 Maximum visibility:

Its parabolic reflector with LED technology allows the vehicle to be visible in all directions and from 1 km away, even in low light conditions.

2 Quick activation:

Simply place it on the roof of the vehicle and activate it by pressing the power button. In the case of connected beacons, once turned on, a notification is sent immediately, automatically and anonymously to the DGT traffic control center indicating the exact location of the vehicle and this information is shared in real time through the DGT 3.0 platform and the National Access Point to other road users. In this way, they will be able to have the information on any incident in advance. throughout your journeya notification that will not only appear on the variable information panels that are on the different roads, but will also be in the mobility applications on their phones and in the connected cars themselves.

3 Light, compact and easy to store:

It is a small and manageable device, which makes it perfect for all types of vehicles. It is compatible with all kinds of weather conditions: rain, snow, wind or fog.

4 Autonomous and wireless:

Given that close to 40% of breakdowns on the road are electrical; the use of emergency lights and wired devices becomes impossible. Help Flash, for example, works with commercial alkaline batteries, which provide 2.5 hours of autonomy in emergency mode. In addition, these types of batteries that do not suffer from sulfation allow the device to be stored for up to 4 years, conserving more than 80% of its capacity.

Where to take and place them



According to the DGT, these types of V16 devices must be carried in a place accessible from the driver’s position (glove compartment or side pockets of the car) and always charged. The reason is to prevent the driver from having to get out of the car to look for it before placing it, which would put it at risk.

They will be placed in the highest part of the vehicle to guarantee maximum visibility. In fact, these devices must keep stable on a flat surface (roof) and be endowed with some means (a magnet, for example) that allows it to be placed on the driver’s door. And if possible, it should be placed from inside the vehicle, lowering the window and only removing the arm