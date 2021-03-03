Whole milk powder yesterday reached its highest value in the last seven years when averaging the $ 4,364 per ton in the sales round organized by the New Zealand firm Fonterra. In this way, in just fifteen days the price increased by 21 percent, a phenomenon that surprised all the actors in the chain.

Among producers, the news generated a small glimmer of hope regarding a sustained improvement in the profitability of the business, although caution prevails.

“As New Zealand -and Fonterra- is the main world exporter of dairy commodities, it is a reference and in this particular case it is the one that marks the relationship with the demand of Southeast Asia”, explained to Clarín Rural the coordinator of the Observatory of the dairy chain Argentina (OCLA), Jorge Giraudo, and remarked that this jump was not planned by anyone. “Obviously there was some major rush purchase by China, perhaps because the stocks fell after the Chinese New Year and because the high costs of corn and soybeans make livestock feed more expensive, making the price of local milk more expensive, “he explained about the reasons for the increase.

Asked about the impact that the increase can have at the local level, where producers have been demanding increases from the industry, Giraudo warned that we must wait to see if these prices are consolidated, and explained that if they finally moved to Algeria, Russia and other buyers of Argentine milk this would generate higher income for the industry, which would have to turn it into higher producer prices.

Of course, it is not all as simple as it sounds. In recent days, dairy producers in the province of Buenos Aires held an assembly demanding better prices and a more transparent dairy market. “There is no transparent market to trade milk, as happens with grains and steers. At the dairy, companies call you at the end of the month and let you know how much they are going to pay you for raw milk already delivered, “explained Ignacio Kovarsky, vice president of the Rural Society of Trenque Lauquen. For reference, in January the value average paid by the plants to the producers increased by 6% and climbed to 22.74 pesos per liter.

On the industry side, the claim is addressed to the national government. Ercole Felippa, president of the Center for the Argentine Dairy Industry (CIL), explained a few weeks ago to Rural Clarín that dairy products that are part of government programs could be increased between 6% and 8%, against a sharp increase in costs, especially due to the increase in labor (42%) and the basic input: raw milk (30%).

75 percent of local milk production is destined for the domestic market, where the price of milk is decoupled from the international market due to the policy of careful prices. Then, as Giraudo explains, in the event that the global price rise is consolidated, there will be uneven competition between the companies that buy for both destinations. “One is going to be able to pay 24 pesos a liter and the other 30 or 35. That is going to generate an infernal waste. Whenever this happened in the last 20 years, we ended up having what is called cutoff prices.. That would be terrible for the sector, “he remarks.

At the moment, the tool used by the Government to control the impact of dairy exports is withholdings, which are currently at 9 percent.

“I estimate that there will be some price increase for the producers, but not the one that is expected with these values. I hope that the State does not believe that this is consolidated because it will automatically think that there will be a shortage, especially considering that we are entering in the season of less seasonal supply “, concluded Giraudo.