Jellyfish invasion in Vienna: Thousands of freshwater jellyfish populate the Danube. The rising water temperatures are responsible for the phenomenon.

Vienna – In the middle of the Austrian capital, a natural spectacle is causing a stir: hundreds of jellyfish have been sighted on the banks of the Danube. The conquest of urban waters has to do with rising water temperatures. The Viennese will probably have to get used to the new river dwellers, because they have come to stay, experts explain.

Jellyfish invasion in the middle of Vienna: New Danube residents cause a stir

The unusual phenomenon caught the attention of the residents of Vienna: Ö1 journalist Nadja Hahn first drew attention to the sudden invasion of the small gooey creatures when she shared the photo of a jellyfish “carpet” on Twitter. Your question as to whether this is normal or a worrying development is now also preoccupying many other residents of the city on the Danube.

Freshwater jellyfish invasion in the port of Kuchelau: “Sign of high water quality”

But even if the dense swarm of cnidarians looks anything but inviting, there is no need to worry. Experts emphasize that the appearance of jellyfish in the Danube is a good sign, like the courier reports: “The animals are a sign of high water quality,” explains Gerald Loew, head of the responsible municipal department 45 for Vienna’s waters, to the daily newspaper.

The fact that the animals have been seen again and again in recent years – most recently in 2020 and 2021 – also has to do with the rising water temperatures due to the heat in recent weeks. In addition to good water quality, they need temperatures of constantly more than 25 degrees.

Natural spectacle: jellyfish “conquer” the Old Danube in Vienna

Although most jellyfish are native to the sea, there are also a few species of freshwater jellyfish that have found their way to Central Europe. These exotic species were probably introduced from Asia – and have now also settled in the Danube. With water temperatures of over 25 degrees Celsius, the cnidarians have also found a suitable habitat in the Danube. Freshwater jellyfish appeared in Bavaria’s lakes last year – and puzzled researchers.

Incidentally, freshwater jellyfish spend most of their lives as tiny polyps, only about two millimeters in size, at the bottom of a body of water. Only when the water temperature exceeds 25 degrees Celsius do they develop into the well-known medusae. In sunny weather, they then rise to the surface of the water to feed and then slide back down to the bottom with their mouths and tentacles wide open.

Jellyfish alarm in Vienna: “Enchanting glitter”, no danger for water sports enthusiasts

For swimmers and water sports enthusiasts there is no danger from the new river residents. In contrast to saltwater jellyfish, the stinging capsules of freshwater jellyfish cannot penetrate human skin. Thus encounters with them are completely harmless. Gerald Loew even encourages the Viennese to explore the jellyfish more closely: “It’s a fascinating natural spectacle.” When you swim through the swarms of jellyfish, you can “admire the magical glitter”.

Jellyfish are here to stay: “once they’re there, you can’t get them away”

All water sports fans and swimmers probably don’t have much choice but to get used to the presence of the jellyfish. Loew emphasizes that now that the animals have made their home in the Danube, they will stay: “Once they’re there, you can’t get them away.”