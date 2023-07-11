a question :

An inquiry was received from a reader who says:

In the event that there is a commercial transaction between two companies, and one of them writes security checks for the other, to carry out the work agreed upon in the contracts, and the value of the completed work according to the contracts has already been paid in cash

What is the legal procedure .. in the event that the second company collects the value of the checks despite obtaining the value of the checks?

the answer :

Counselor Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif replies by saying:

As long as the checks are a guarantee for the payment of amounts, and the amounts for which the checks were presented as a guarantee have been paid, then in this case you have to register a substantive execution dispute in the execution of the checks registered by the second party, and in this dispute you request the cancellation of the execution procedures and the closure of the check execution file, given that the checks are not due and that they are in The truth is security cheques, but you have to prove that and that the amounts delivered in the checks as security for them have been paid and by proving that a judgment can be issued in the dispute canceling the enforcement procedures in the file for executing the checks and closing the file for the checks not being due.

