Over the last two years the impact of the Covid pandemic has seen many services moving to online consultations.

One service that was already available to access via the phone or internet was psychiatric appointments. The pandemic has resulted in further growth for this type of service, and it is now being seen as a suitable alternative to travelling to visit a professional, usually in an office somewhere near the center of your local area.

A telepsychiatrist is a medical professional who provides psychiatric services over the internet.

Two types of telepsychiatry

The first is where the client and the psychiatrist communicate live online, so they are interacting with each other at the same time. This could be a face-to-face online call using something like Zoom, or it could be over an internet phone call using an app like WhatsApp, or it could be a live online chat service.

The second type is where the client and psychiatrist communicate via some form of online communication system that is not live. This could be via email or an online chat system where one party leaves a message, and the other party responds later. It could even be through using recorded videos.

Who needs a psychiatrist?

A psychiatrist can supply a treatment plan for those with the following conditions:

anxiety

depression

obsessive-compulsive disorder

bipolar disorder

schizophrenia

You should also seek help from a psychiatrist if you are experiencing any of the following:

difficulty adjusting to major life changes

constantly being worried

suffering severe or chronic stress

having constant negative thoughts

feeling in a low mood that does not seem to improve

experiencing obsessive thinking

facing addiction or addictive behaviors

entertaining suicidal thoughts

conducting self-harming behaviors

affected by hallucinations

Benefits of online psychiatry appointments

There are several benefits to seeing a psychiatrist online.

Telepsychiatry has been found to be beneficial by reducing potential delays getting care, supplying more convenient appointment times which reduces time off work, allows better care continuity and consistent follow-ups, and improves access to psychiatric care for people lacking transportation or living long distances from psychiatric practices.

Cost-effective

For the client, they may be able to avoid time off work or at least reduce the amount of time they need. They don’t have to travel to the psychiatrist, and this also saves them transport costs.

For the psychiatrist, they could choose to run their practice from their own home rather than taking on the more expensive costs of renting an office, in a central city location.

Feasibility

For those who are unable to travel or who live in rural areas a long way from any psychiatry practice, this now makes access to psychiatric help simple and practical. To travel to a professional practice previously may have been impractical and therefore people in these situations simply would fail to seek help when needed.

Where the psychiatrist is working from home, they may offer appointments outside normal business hours. This makes it easier for the clients to access the service.

Effectiveness

Reviews and studies in recent years have found online psychiatry has been effective across all age groups, including children, adolescents, and older adults.

Children who experienced online appointments spent less time in emergency department stays than those who experienced in-person psychiatry sessions.

Telepsychiatry has been found to be particularly effective for those with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Cost savings

How much psychiatry services cost can depend upon the psychiatrists’ years of experience, if they have any specific higher qualifications and specializations, if it is an initial or a follow-up consultation, and the online platform being used.

Generally, the cost of online psychiatric services is less than in-person services.

You may have an insurance plan that pays for some psychiatry sessions but check to make sure if online services are covered by your plan.

How to choose a service

The first place to go to ask about a suitable telepsychiatry service could be your primary healthcare professional. They are likely to have knowledge of one or more service and can recommend someone that they feel would be a good match for you.

You will want to know:

the psychiatrist’s professional status

how many years of experience they have?

if they have had any disciplinary actions

the psychiatrist’s qualifications and if they specialize in any specific mental health conditions

You may also want to know if the psychiatrist accepts clients paying via their insurance, and if they can prescribe medications.

Check with your insurer and with the psychiatrist about insurance cover.

The ability to prescribe medication may be dictated by state laws. There usually needs to be a patient-provider relationship (PPR) which requires an in-person examination.

Some states allow a PPR to exist even if the psychiatrist and their client have never physically met, while other states require a physical examination.

An online search should enable you to find all this information easily.

Licensed online psychiatrists diagnose and treat mental health conditions and may prescribe medications. Payments may be per appointment, or they may offer a subscription service.